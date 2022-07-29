A South Korean soccer star won over his new teammates with a hilarious rendition of 'Gangnam Style' for his initiation

Kim Min-jae joined Napoli from Turkish side Fenerbahce earlier this month. Twitter/sscnapoli

South Korean soccer star Kim Min-jae joined Napoli this week from Fenerbahce.

For his initiation, he performed a rendition of the hit song "Gangnam Style," complete with dance moves.

Watch the hilarious video below.

When professional soccer players swap clubs, they are often asked to sing an initiation song for their new teammates.

For some it can be for daunting task, but for new Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, it was anything but.

Signed as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who left for Chelsea of the English Premier League earlier this month, Kim joined Napoli this week from Turkish side Fenerbahce.

For his initiation on Wednesday, the South Korean defender opted to perform a rendition of the 2012 hit song "Gangnam Style" by South Korean rapper Psy.

Using a bottle as a makeshift microphone, Kim encouraged his fellow players to join in the first verse.

But he signaled for them to be silent when the chorus dropped, at which point he performed the song's iconic dance move, much to his teammates' delight.

Napoli posted a video of the hilarious moment on its official Twitter account alongside the caption: "Kim struggles to integrate."

Napoli paid Fenerbahce $18.4 million for Kim, who has made 42 appearances for the South Korea national team.

In a short message posted on the club's Twitter account, the 25-year-old said that he was "very happy" to be joining the Italian club.

"See you soon!" he said.

