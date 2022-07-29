ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

A South Korean soccer star won over his new teammates with a hilarious rendition of 'Gangnam Style' for his initiation

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ydpt_0gxUR2fI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cA3h_0gxUR2fI00
Kim Min-jae joined Napoli from Turkish side Fenerbahce earlier this month.

Twitter/sscnapoli

  • South Korean soccer star Kim Min-jae joined Napoli this week from Fenerbahce.
  • For his initiation, he performed a rendition of the hit song "Gangnam Style," complete with dance moves.
  • Watch the hilarious video below.

When professional soccer players swap clubs, they are often asked to sing an initiation song for their new teammates.

For some it can be for daunting task, but for new Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, it was anything but.

Signed as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who left for Chelsea of the English Premier League earlier this month,  Kim joined Napoli this week from Turkish side Fenerbahce.

For his initiation on Wednesday, the South Korean defender opted to perform a rendition of the 2012 hit song "Gangnam Style" by South Korean rapper Psy.

Using a bottle as a makeshift microphone, Kim encouraged his fellow players to join in the first verse.

But he signaled for them to be silent when the chorus dropped, at which point he performed the song's iconic dance move, much to his teammates' delight.

Napoli posted a video of the hilarious moment on its official Twitter account alongside the caption: "Kim struggles to integrate."

Napoli paid Fenerbahce $18.4 million for Kim, who has made 42 appearances for the South Korea national team.

In a short message posted on the club's Twitter account, the 25-year-old said that he was "very happy" to be joining the Italian club.

"See you soon!" he said.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Chloe Kelly proved it’s not just male footballers who love to rip off their shirts

Even in moments of extraordinary professional triumph, it is generally unacceptable to remove one’s shirt in the workplace. No matter how thorough your most recent slide deck, no matter how elegant your last email, your shirt must stay on your torso rather than be waved above it as you wheel away in celebration.The rule applies even on the football pitch, where shirtless celebrations are reserved for the moments of wildest abandon. Brandi Chastain did it in 1999 after scoring the USA’s winning penalty in the World Cup final. The moment was immortalised not only by what The New York Times...
SOCCER
Variety

Not Just Married to the Mob: Italy’s Crime Stories Open Up to Women

Click here to read the full article. The mob in Italy, besides being an endemic plague, has always been grist for the film and TV mill, with gritty Naples-set show “Gomorrah,” the country’s top TV export, being one recent example. But a major change is underway in how Italian producers and talents are tackling organized crime tropes that were once exclusively imbued in patriarchal pathos. Mob stories coming out of Italy are primarily a woman’s thing these days. Or, rather, the perspective is a female one. Take Amazon’s recently launch­­ed Italian original “Bang Bang Baby,” the 1980s Milan-set tale of 16-year-old Alice...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Insider

Insider

513K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy