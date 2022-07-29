Youth Football; Youth Soccer; Ems Topped by Hops

kcfmradio.com
Subdivision Open House; Mushroom Permits; City Council Meeting; Fatal Mapleton Crash
Florence’s new subdivision with more than 130 home sites is well under way. One of the Developers of the 3 Mile Prairie project, Kyle Hunnicut was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday and had nothing but praise for the city of Florence and their efforts in making the project a success.
City Re-certifies Coast Guard City Status; Annexation Approved; More Opposition for Quince Street Hotel; Bridge Work Continues
The City of Florence officially proclaimed august first as Coast Guard City day as the city receives its recertification as a coast guard city. At last night’s city council meeting Mayor Joe Henry read the proclamation making it official. Mayor Henry said as the smallest city to hold such an honor, it was one of his proudest moments during his tenure as Mayor.
