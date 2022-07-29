ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

Youth Football; Youth Soccer; Ems Topped by Hops

By George Henry
 4 days ago
City Re-certifies Coast Guard City Status; Annexation Approved; More Opposition for Quince Street Hotel; Bridge Work Continues

The City of Florence officially proclaimed august first as Coast Guard City day as the city receives its recertification as a coast guard city. At last night’s city council meeting Mayor Joe Henry read the proclamation making it official. Mayor Henry said as the smallest city to hold such an honor, it was one of his proudest moments during his tenure as Mayor.
FLORENCE, OR

