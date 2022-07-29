Apple's MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro Chip Hit New Lows, With Up to $350 Off

Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO