Apple's MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro Chip Hit New Lows, With Up to $350 Off

By Adam Oram
CNET
 4 days ago
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
ETOnline.com

Best Apple Watch Deals: Shop Huge Savings on The Apple Watch Series 7 and Watch SE

If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this summer, Amazon is having a Back to School Sale right now and it's the best place to shop for deals on all things Apple right now. With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable deals on Apple Watches. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
laptopmag.com

Killer back to school deal: iPad just hit all-time low price

Apple's iPad 9th generation tablet (opens in new tab) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by iPadOS 15, the iPad has an easy to use interface and tons of useful widgets. Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad for $299 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $329, so...
Digital Trends

Lenovo’s cheap 2-in-1 laptop just dropped to $300

If a nice combination of versatility and affordability are what you’re looking for in a laptop, student laptop deals are starting to ramp up. Among them is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals we’ve seen, which is taking place at Lenovo. Currently you can get the 11-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 for just $300, a savings of $80 from its regular price of $380. It even comes with free next-business-day shipping, so you can be up and running on your new IdeaPad in almost no time.
CNET

MacBook Air M2 Review: Better Camera and Bigger Screen Outshine a Faster Chip

Even though it costs $200 more than its immediate predecessor, I still think the new M2 version of Apple's MacBook Air is a great default starting place when you begin your laptop search. In the 14 years since the MacBook Air line launched, I've often described it as "the most universally useful laptop you can buy." That's because the Air has always attempted to hit a delicate balance between price, portability, ease of use and features. And since 2008, Apple has succeeded in nailing that formula more often than not.
Apple Insider

Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date May Be Just 2 Months Away

The iPhone 14 rumor mill has been churning even before the iPhone 13 was announced. We've heard plenty of gossip about the new iPhone's design, price and new features. But what about its release date? Apple has yet to unveil any official dates, but we can make some educated guesses based on the tech giants track record.
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is today

With Lenovo’s recent explosion into the laptop sphere, there are a lot of great Chromebook deals you can find on its site. For example, this Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a great deal if you need something portable but powerful, and this deal from Lenovo discounting it down to $249 from $599 — a whopping $350 off — makes it a great deal overall.
CNET

Text Too Tiny on Your iPhone, iPad or Mac? How to Fix It

If you find yourself having to squint in order to or type words on your phone or computer screen, you won't get much enjoyment out of your Apple device. Not to mention the headache-inducing blue light. Apple has a number of accessibility features that you can explore and customize under...
CNET

Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps

Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
CNET

Score Aukey's Must-Have Essentials for Back-to-School at 30% Off

School is almost here, and every student will need essential gear to make their upcoming school year as smooth as possible. While there are plenty of other retailers with back-to-school sales, this one at Aukey is one of the better ones because of how affordable everything is from the start. Right now through Aug. 4, all shoppers can get 30% off back-to-school essentials, including laptops, earphones and webcams.
makeuseof.com

Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?

The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
The Verge

The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
CNET

Best Buy Back to School Sale: Save Big on College Tech Essentials Now

It's no secret that heading off the college is expensive. Between books, a computer and other campus life essentials, the costs can add up pretty quick. Which is why it's important to take advantage of savings where you can find them. This week, Best Buy is offering big discounts on tons of college tech like laptops, headphones, mini fridges and more.
CNET

Save up to $680 on Select Hisense and TCL Google Smart TVs at Best Buy

Google might not make any of its own TVs, but the tech giant has still managed to carve out its own corner of the smart TV market. Plenty of TVs from other brands use Google's smart TV OS, and right now, Best Buy is offering some big discounts on these Android models. The biggest discounts you'll find are on the Hisense A6 and U6H, which are up to $680 off in select sizes, but you can also save some cash on the TCL 4 and 5 Series. These deals will be available until Aug. 14, though prices may fluctuate a bit before then.
Digital Trends

Perfect for any dorm, get this 50-inch 4K TV for $240 at Best Buy

One of the best TV deals right now is perfectly suited if you need a new 4K TV to slot into your dorm. At Best Buy, you can buy the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for only $240. Normally priced at $400, that’s a considerable saving of $160, making this truly fantastic value for money. If you’re looking for an appealing TV that won’t break the bank, this is a good bet. For a limited time, you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included, too. Either buy it now by hitting the button below or read on while we explain why it’s worth your money.
