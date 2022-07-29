ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting

By KWCH Staff
KCTV 5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect

The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Violent Crime#N Hydraulic Ave
Hutch Post

Accident involving toy car sends one to the hospital

SYLVIA, Kan. — A Reno County man was injured in an accident involving a toy electric car over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Charles Brown of Sylvia was in a toy electric car that was being towed by an ATV Saturday evening when the car flipped, ejecting him.
SYLVIA, KS
ksal.com

Salina Police Log 8-1-22 – Three Thefts

Salina Police are investigating three separate thefts that have happened in the past week. Capt. Paul Forrester provided the details to KSAL News. On July 23 at 6:30 a.m., a Dragon’s Ascent video game machine was broken into at the Pilot travel stop on N. Ninth Street. A suspect placed a sticker on store cameras, removed the top panel from the game and stole $4,600.
KSNT News

Salina police identify body found in backyard

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department has identified the body that was found in the backyard of a house on July 8. Police say the body of 29-year-old Adam Guzman of Salina was found in the 900 block of W. South St. in Salina. An autopsy was performed, and no signs of trauma […]
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita Man Facing Federal Charges for Role in Jan. 6th Riot

A Wichita man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say 37-year-old Michael Eckerman stands accused of shoving a Capitol Police officer, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs. That action reportedly cleared the way for...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Conviction upheld for man accused of shooting that killed Wichita newlywed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Topeka man for his role in the 2014 shooting death of a Wichita woman who had just been married. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,269: State of Kansas v. Thomas Earl Brown Jr., a jury had convicted Brown of first-degree murder and other crimes stemming from the shooting death of Tiffany Davenport-Ray, of Wichita, just after her marriage.
WIBW

Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Krispy Krunchy Chicken, located near 13th and Broadway in Wichita, has been closed for months. There were plans to turn the restaurant into a wings and burger joint, but that never happened. Now, residents say it has become a magnet for vandalism and even some violence in that area.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy