Triple digits heading into the weekend in Central Texas

Another week of heat in Central Texas
25 WEATHER — Following an extremely hot July, the first week of August doesn't look to bring any relief. We'll see highs climb into the triple digits this afternoon with feel-like temperatures nearing 105 at times. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outside during the heat of the day. A high fire danger will also be in place, so don't burn anything.
Heat Advisory
25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central Texas through Thursday. Highs will likely be at or over 103° both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Heat index values could exceed 105° as well. This is the criteria for a heat advisory to be issued. Make sure you take precautions to stay cool and hydrated as the heat rises again.
Very high fire danger heading into middle of week in Central Texas
25 WEATHER — The heat continues to roll on as we are in the first week of August. Today, expect highs to climb to the triple digits once again, topping out somewhere near 103 later on this afternoon. With the hot and dry conditions hanging around, we will see...
More 100s To Come...
25 WEATHER — We are in a different month, but the weather is remaining the same...hot. We will likely see the heat build Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 102-105° range. Skies will be partly cloudy each day. Friday could bring a little change to the area....
Hot & dry Sunday in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday!. Another day in the triple digits for us throughout Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Highs will reach around 102 to 104. Some rain chances remain in the Brazos, but if we see any, it is going to be short-lived and isolated. Late next...
Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
How Texans can save on school supplies this upcoming sales tax holiday
AUSTIN, Texas — It's beginning to look a lot like... back-to-school!. Indeed Texans, this upcoming weekend is none other than the highly-anticipated Sales Tax Holiday across the Lone Star State. From blue jeans to Nike's, parents can expect to save on all qualifying school supply items purchased under $100.
H-E-B issues voluntary recall for ice cream containing undeclared allergen
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B issued a voluntary recall on an ice cream product because of an undeclared allergen ingredient. The company issued a recall for their half-gallon Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Ice Cream because the product contains wheat, which isn't mentioned on the label. H-E-B officials said those with an allergy to wheat or 'severe' sensitivity could possibly face serious or life-threatening reactions should they consume the product.
Inspection reports reflect desperation & danger youths face in Texas juvenile prisons
Every month, independent investigators visit the five juvenile prisons in Texas to evaluate how each is doing its job, and whether the children in their care are being well treated. The continuing chaos within the agency, which worsened after a surge of employees quit following the pandemic, has led to...
25 Days of High School Football: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles
EDDY, Texas — After winning just two games in their first season under head coach Jeff Nuner, the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles are looking to rebound in 2022 in a tough district. The Eagles return a large majority of their starters from a season ago, but they must find a new answer at quarterback. Ashton Rosas will likely assume that role after starring for the Eagle defense in 2021.
Questions remain unanswered in case of TDCJ escapee who allegedly killed 5
CENTERVILLE — Gonzalo Lopez, a known killer, escaped from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody on May 12, 2022. A manhunt ensued — and he allegedly killed a family of five before being gunned down while trying to flee law enforcement. “I mean living like that for...
Bryan ISD interpreter to serve on Texas School for the Deaf Governing Board
Kathy Sellers has been a long-time interpreter for Bryan ISD. She first began interpreting in 1998 within public education and made the switch to the private sector in 2008. She has played a vital role for many deaf students and helped around 20 students in her time as an interpreter.
Central Texas school district explains why some students won’t receive free-and-reduced lunches
Central Texas school districts are taking another step toward pre-pandemic life and it may hit some families harder than others. For the better part of two-years, parents didn’t have to worry about whether or not their child was going to get lunch at school. Funding provided by Congress during...
