Texas suing USDA over requirement to add LGBTQ protections to nutrition programs’ nondiscrimination policies

www.kxxv.com
Ludy Gibson
4d ago
AWESOME! They NEED to be sued! How DARE our federal government hold much needed food services to Texas children to BLACKMAIL school districts into allowing BOYS....who identify as GIRLS...to use girls bathrooms, lickerrooms and participate in girls sports!!!! It's BLACKMAIL and should be seen as such!
Reply
9
Related
Author of 'critical race theory' ban says Texas schools can still teach about racism
State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, said his intention was never to gloss over American history or have negative effects on teachers and administrators. His comments to the State Board of Education come as members consider new social studies curriculum.
Texas Landlord Orders Manager To Make Tenant Miserable So They'd Move
One of the tactics was to replace the air conditioner with a broken one.
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal
Texas National Guard conducting securityScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 1 marks the first day for several new medical marijuana laws in Louisiana. Police cannot use the smell of marijuana as a reason to do home searches without a warrant,. The Louisiana Department of Health is in charge of regulation, instead of the...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Aug. 1, 2022: How Texas’ groundwater is doing amid statewide drought
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities across Texas, many towns and cities have implemented strict water conservation ordinances. And: A shot in the arm for a Liquid Natural Gas facility in Brownsville – what a big contract means for its future. Also: In Uvalde, the community still in the early days of recovery is trying to access the financial help promised, but doing that is easier said than done.
cw39.com
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot....
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.
Beto O'Rourke says that he, "is ready to lead on ensuring Texans have world-class schools, great jobs, and the ability to see a doctor." Beto O'Rourke at El Paso, TX kick off of - Drive for TexasPhoto by Euri Giles / Author.
RELATED PEOPLE
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Move to Circumvent State’s Abortion Ban
Some city councils in Texas are trying to circumvent the state’s near-total abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court voted in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Last week, the Austin City Council approved a resolution to “decriminalize” abortion in the city....
CBS Austin
Final day to enroll infants in Texas Tuition Promise Fund
If you're the parent of a newborn, you have just a few more hours to start saving for college at this year's rate. The deadline for enrolling your baby in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund is today, July 31, and it allows parents to pre-pay tuition at the 2021-2022 school year rate.
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.
Elderly woman’s problem raises questions over Texas renters’ rights
An 82 year old Taylor woman feels trapped. She can't drive her car, and it's because of damage she says she didn't cause at her rental home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
texasstandard.org
‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reportedly Stayed At Fundraiser For Hours After Uvalde Shooting
The GOP governor initially said he stopped at the fundraiser “on the way” to Austin to “let people know” he couldn’t stay.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Women-Owned Small Businesses Encouraged to Apply for $7,000 State Competition
The Governor’s Commission for Women is gearing up for its annual initiative to support women entrepreneurs across the state. Over the next two months, it will mark the return of the Women-Owned Business Series for 2022, in partnership with the Beacon State Fund. Texas ranks third among all states...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
Monkeypox Reaches Largest City in Texas - Here’s What You Need to Know
Monkeypox was spreading throughout cities in Texas over the past few months. In Dallas, Texas, there are 101 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus. The CDC said there are 315 cases throughout the state. Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said:
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Comments / 8