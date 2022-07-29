ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas suing USDA over requirement to add LGBTQ protections to nutrition programs’ nondiscrimination policies

By ARIANA PEREZ-CASTELLS, THE TEXAS TRIBUNE
News Channel 25
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kxxv.com

Comments / 8

Ludy Gibson
4d ago

AWESOME! They NEED to be sued! How DARE our federal government hold much needed food services to Texas children to BLACKMAIL school districts into allowing BOYS....who identify as GIRLS...to use girls bathrooms, lickerrooms and participate in girls sports!!!! It's BLACKMAIL and should be seen as such!

Reply
9
Related
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal

Texas National Guard conducting securityScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
KSLA

New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 1 marks the first day for several new medical marijuana laws in Louisiana. Police cannot use the smell of marijuana as a reason to do home searches without a warrant,. The Louisiana Department of Health is in charge of regulation, instead of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Aug. 1, 2022: How Texas’ groundwater is doing amid statewide drought

With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities across Texas, many towns and cities have implemented strict water conservation ordinances. And: A shot in the arm for a Liquid Natural Gas facility in Brownsville – what a big contract means for its future. Also: In Uvalde, the community still in the early days of recovery is trying to access the financial help promised, but doing that is easier said than done.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Vilsack
dallasexpress.com

Texas Cities Move to Circumvent State’s Abortion Ban

Some city councils in Texas are trying to circumvent the state’s near-total abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court voted in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Last week, the Austin City Council approved a resolution to “decriminalize” abortion in the city....
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Final day to enroll infants in Texas Tuition Promise Fund

If you're the parent of a newborn, you have just a few more hours to start saving for college at this year's rate. The deadline for enrolling your baby in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund is today, July 31, and it allows parents to pre-pay tuition at the 2021-2022 school year rate.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Workplace Discrimination#Texas Attorney General#Racism#Lgbtq#The Texas Tribune#Texans#The Supreme Court
texasstandard.org

‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers

With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
EAGLE PASS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy