Maximize Your Exercise with This Budget-Friendly Smartwatch

By Entrepreneur Store
 4 days ago

You work hard breaking a mental sweat every day, but it's crucial that entrepreneurs break a physical sweat, too. There are many benefits of working out for entrepreneurs, and if you want to get the most out of your exercise, you could use a little help.

No, we're not talking about an expensive personal trainer or even an expensive fitness watch like a Fitbit or Apple Watch. You can get similar metrics and performance monitoring for far less money with the C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch . For a limited time, it's on sale for just $34.99, 84 percent less than the $219 retail price.

With a store rating of 4.5/5 stars, the C-MAX offers health monitoring, push notifications, media management, and more all on a 1.69" full-color touchscreen display that wears comfortably on your wrist. Thanks to notifications, you'll never miss a call, chat, or text when you're working out, plus you can easily control your music or audiobook playback as you work. You can check the weather with one quick swipe — no worries if it's raining, the C-MAX is IP67 waterproof.

Most importantly, the C-MAX allows you to track your sleep, fitness, and health vitals all from your wrist. You can track your heart rate and blood pressure during high-performance moments, analyze your sleep, and track your steps and distance traveled to help you reach new fitness goals. It's just like a more expensive fitness watch, only for a fraction of the price.

Invest in your health with a fitness smartwatch that will support you through all of your daily activities. Right now, you can get the C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch for just $34.99 (reg. $219). It's available in black , teal , rose gold , and pink . Take advantage of this limited-time offer while it lasts.

Prices subject to change.

