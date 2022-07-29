ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. reaches deal with Moderna for Omicron COVID-19 vaccine

By ZEKE MILLER
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

U.S. COVID Deaths Increase to Nearly 500 Per Day Again

July 28, 2022 – COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are increasing again as the very contagious BA.5 variant spreads across the country, with nearly 500 deaths reported each day. After 2 months of daily death numbers rarely climbing above 400, the average has recently grown to about 450 deaths per day, according to NPR.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

You Can Still Order 8 Free COVID-19 Tests From COVIDTests.gov. Here's How

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Have you ordered all three rounds of the free at-home rapid antigen tests from COVID.gov/tests? The latest round comes with eight test kits, whereas the previous two rounds offered four kits each. Once you order the third set of test kits, they'll ship through the US Postal Service in two packages, so you might receive the two shipments on separate days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health And Human Services#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Omicron#Pentagon#Americans
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID

Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?

Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy