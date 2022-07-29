ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StreetInsider.com

TD Group (TD) Snaps Up Cowen (COWN) for $1.3B, Further Expands US Presence

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canadian TD Group (NYSE: TD) today confirmed the rumors first circulated late Monday and officially announced its acquisition of the US-based Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN). In a deal that will further expand its...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Reinstates Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) at Buy

BofA Securities analyst Andrew Didora reinstates coverage on Frontier Group Holdings Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Starts Plug Power (PLUG) at Market Perform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Abhishek Sinha initiates coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) with a Market Perform rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Mutual Fund#Index Fund#Investment Companies#Conflict Of Interest#Etfs#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Etf Usbank Com#The Fund#Percentag
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
FOREIGN POLICY
StreetInsider.com

Uber Stock Erupts on Strong Beat, Analysts Expect Positive Market Reaction

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Uber (NYSE: UBER) are up almost 13% after the ride-sharing and delivery company delivered very strong results. Uber said it recorded revenue of $8.07 billion to easily beat the consensus...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Shares Downgraded at Cowen On 'Lack of Upside to Estimates'

Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) were downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform by Cowen analyst Oliver Chen on Tuesday ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

W. P. Carey & Co. (WPC) PT Raised to $93 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Mitch Germain raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo (ZI) Rallies on Beat and Raise, Analyst Reactions Very Positive

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) are up over 11% in premarket Tuesday after the software company delivered a beat-and-raise ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RenaissanceRe (RNR) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; $500M Stock Buyback

RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) PT Raised to $191 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Arista Networks (ANET) Shares Gain on 'Strong Beat and Raise'

Shares of Arista Network (NASDAQ: ANET) are trading more than 5% higher in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company’s ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Arch Capital (ACGL) PT Raised to $57 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar raised the price target on Arch Capital (NASDAQ: ACGL) to $57.00 (from $55.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oatly Stock Tumbles - Struggles to Convert Consumers from Dairy to Plant-Based Milk

Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) posted a narrower-than-expected loss and topped second-quarter revenue expectations when it reported Tuesday. The Swedish company that ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Relief Therapeutics Announces Promising Initial Stability Data on a New Formulation of RLF-100(R) (Aviptadil)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This new formulation may have important clinical uses for a variety of rare lung diseases. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF)(OTCQB: RLFTY) ("Relief"),...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Teladoc (TDOC) Downgraded by Cowen On Risks to 22/23 Estimates

Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) shares were downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform from Outperform by analyst Charles Rhyee on Tuesday. Rhyee ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northcoast Research Downgrades EVO Payments (EVOP) to Neutral

Northcoast Research analyst Kartik Mehta downgraded EVO Payments (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Pure Storage (PSTG) PT Lowered to $32 at UBS

UBS analyst David Vogt lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

