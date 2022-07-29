Main Street Glow, River Days After Party Coming Next Week

cityofmidlandmi.gov
WNEM
Local museum to restore 19th century fire station
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County museum is working on a project to restore a fire station in Bay City. The building, one of the original fire stations that served Bay City, was built in 1889 on Washington Avenue. The Antique Toy and Firehouse Museum said they have...
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
Michigan Man Scarfs Down 7 Coney Dogs to Win Eating Contest
Have you ever been in an eating contest? I was in a pizza eating contest one time back in the '80s. Even though I didn't win, I plowed through several slices very quickly and had fun doing it. I think it would be fun to be in a Coney Dog...
Traumatized by Faygo: Why I’ll Never Drink Redpop or Grape Again
I was traumatized by Faygo Redpop and Faygo Grape as a kid, and it's a feeling I still carry with me to this day. OK. Maybe "traumatized" is a bit strong. But see if you can understand why. When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary in Flushing, my...
How Much Do You Know About These Eight Local Ice Cream Shops?
MMMMMMM, Ice Cream. It's the delicious treat that brings families together, enjoyed by young and old alike. But how well do you know your ice cream?. Or I should ask, "How well do you know your local ice cream shops?" I Spy My Favorite Ice Cream Shop. Pictured below are...
abc12.com
Southbound I-75 closing entirely in Bay County for two nights
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists heading south on I-75 will have to find a different route on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to M-13 both nights so crews can set beams for the new Parish Road bridge.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Italian family offers delicious hamburgers and sweets at Otisville food truck
OTISVILLE, MI - Maria Church, 62, has primarily owned a cleaning service for most of her life. But it’s never been her passion. What truly is her calling card is cooking. Specifically, making hamburgers and sweets for the residents of Genesee County, which she opened up at the end of May.
wsgw.com
Future Look of Local Landmark
Exterior work will begin August 25th on the former Allen Medical Building at 200 South Wenona in Bay City. Interior renovations have already begun., Images in this story are depictions of the new front and back look of the current blonde brick building that formerly housed medical offices, a pharmacy and lab among other uses.
WNEM
Local shelter helps pets find new homes with adopt-a-palooza block party
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is helping dogs and cats find a new home by hosting a summer block party. That’s why Genesee County Animal Control had another Adopt-A-Palooza party Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We are full to the max and we need adopters,”...
point2homes.com
2202 Schauman Ct, Bay City, Bay County, MI, 48706
You don't even have to do a thing! This beautiful home on a quiet cul de sac features a grand living space filled with natural light. The bright kitchen with newer counter tops and back splash opens to an eating area and living room for modern day living. Plus there's a separate dining room for more formal dinners. A first floor primary bedroom with en suite means you don't have to climb stairs. The vaulted living room ceiling carries your eyes to the second floor with 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Both the first and second floors were painted in 2021 so you don't have to lift a brush! Kick off your shoes on the newer upstairs carpet. The kitchen area opens to a large Trex deck where you can enjoy the well cared for fenced yard. All the landscaping is done and ready for you to enjoy. BONUS: The finished basement features a large family room with fireplace, a game room, an exercise room and still has plenty of storage. Call for your private showing today!
wsgw.com
Woman Sets Herself and Residence on Fire
A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her mobile home on fire. Bay County deputies went to the 51 year old woman’s residence in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road Saturday after learning she had violated a court order. Deputies tried speaking with the woman from outside her mobile home when they saw her pour a flammable fluid on herself then light it.
wsgw.com
GoFundMe Established for Saginaw Woman with Bullet Lodged in Her Head
Mary Volz (source: GoFundMe) A Saginaw woman who was hit in the head by a stray bullet while taking a walk on July 2 is facing a second surgery in a few months. A relative has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for medical bills and other assistance as she recovers.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
WNEM
Scattered showers & t-storms Monday, another chance of rain Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We had a gorgeous weekend to close out the month of July with comfortably warm conditions. The first day of August still sees 80s for many, but it will be slightly cooler than Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are expected along a cold front today, where there’s a low-end severe chance too.
Dog saved by MSU veterinarians after being shot
OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Olivia McPherson said it happened in a flash. “I was making dinner for my kids. I had Zeus on the chain. King was outside with him. They were running. So he slipped his collar from the chain busted under the fence. Boom. They were gone,” McPherson said. Her two huskies, Zeus […]
The Oakland Press
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
WNEM
Tornado warning expires for Tuscola Co.
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Tuscola County Monday afternoon, but it has since expired. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mayville at 2:16 p.m. The warning expired shortly before 3 p.m. Stay with TV5 for the...
abc12.com
Boat sinks in Lake Huron after a fire near AuGres
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 37-foot boat sank in Lake Huron offshore from Arenac County after it caught fire with one person on board Friday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard says a Good Samaritan near the fire and responded to an urgent marine information broadcast around 7 p.m. The witness rescued the boat operator from the water near Point Lookout Harbor in AuGres.
Mounted deputy dies after fall from horse at Clare County Fair in West Michigan
A blunder at a fair in West Michigan has taken the life of a law enforcement member after she fell while getting off her horse – and the horse presumably fell on top of her.
Flint general surgeon, Dr. Jondy, makes lasting impact on community
FLINT, MI -- Dr. Abdelmajid Jondy. The name should ring a bell. Jondy, 84, has worked for Hurley Medical Center as a general surgeon for 50 years, and in March 2022, decided to retire. A serious retirement, this time. “He did retire once before and we were laughing because it...
