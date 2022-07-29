Here’s How to Stay Cool and Safe When a Heat Wave Hits

If you’re constantly sneezing or seem to always have allergies, finding the best air purifier for your home is probably a safe bet—and there are many reasons why. Air purifiers are devices that are designed to remove contaminants within the air such as dust, mold, smoke, and odors to improve indoor air quality. They use filters and a fan to then push the clean air back into your home, allowing you to breathe easier and better. We spoke with Denna Zebda, MD, otorhinolaryngology with UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann, and Julie Wendt, MD, of Relieve Allergy, to understand when it might be beneficial to get an air purifier, and whether or not you really need one.

