Here’s How to Stay Cool and Safe When a Heat Wave Hits

It’s Not Just You: Extreme Heat Is Making All of Us Really Cranky
At this point it may be easier to count how many regions across the United States are not experiencing major heat waves this summer. Austin, which is hot in any given year, has been breaking temperature records over and over again. The heat wave roiling through the northeast is set to break record-high temps in Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston. On July 6 The New York Times reported that somewhere around 70 million people in the U.S. were under heat advisories or warnings.
Why Does My Poop Smell So Bad?
Look, we all know that poop is not supposed to smell good. But if the stench of your stool suddenly becomes so out-of-this-world, you may wonder, “Why does my poop smell so bad?” A stench that overpowers what’s already considered pungent must signal something is wrong, right? Not exactly.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
10 Ways to Make Your Hot Workout Feel Less Awful
One scorching summer day leading up to the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Phoenix-based triathlete. had a hard, fast interval running workout on the...
BA.5 Is Spreading Quickly, So It’s a Good Time to Beef Up Your COVID Precautions
Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is no longer required to enter most countries, including the U.S.; every state has dropped its mask mandate; and 66% of Americans recently said they feel as though their lives are at least somewhat the same to how they were pre-pandemic. Yet cases and hospitalizations are rising—again. The pandemic is far from over, and it is even picking up steam as a new subvariant—omicron BA.5, which appears to spread faster than any previously known variant—becomes dominant in the U.S.
The 9 Best Air Purifiers to Keep Allergies at Bay All Year Round
If you’re constantly sneezing or seem to always have allergies, finding the best air purifier for your home is probably a safe bet—and there are many reasons why. Air purifiers are devices that are designed to remove contaminants within the air such as dust, mold, smoke, and odors to improve indoor air quality. They use filters and a fan to then push the clean air back into your home, allowing you to breathe easier and better. We spoke with Denna Zebda, MD, otorhinolaryngology with UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann, and Julie Wendt, MD, of Relieve Allergy, to understand when it might be beneficial to get an air purifier, and whether or not you really need one.
Floods are getting more common. Do you know your risk?
Climate change means more rain and higher seas, which adds up to more flooded homes. Even a small amount of water indoors can cost a lot.
KN95 Face Mask Review: Vida Masks Are the Best I’ve Found in 2022
As a commerce editor at a health brand during a pandemic, I'm often asked about the best high-filtration face masks, and in this KN95 face mask review, you'll find out why the Vida face mask is a standout. I've tested and vetted, and the Vida KN95 face mask has proven to be comfy, colorful, made of high-quality materials, and one of the most sustainable I've worn.
The CDC Issued a Health Alert About Parechovirus in Babies—Here’s What You Need to Know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health advisory notifying health care providers that parechovirus is currently circulating in the U.S. Since May 2022, the organization has received reports from health care providers in “multiple states” of parechovirus infections in newborns and young babies.
Should You Be Worried About Outdoor Transmission During the BA.5 Surge?
BA.5—the omicron subvariant that emerged in South Africa in February before sweeping across the world—is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States. Thanks to a unique cluster of mutations on the spike protein, the part of the virus that latches to our cells, BA.5 is believed to be the most contagious strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, so far.
Heatwaves increasing in India but related deaths fall
NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Temperatures during India's monsoon season have risen this century and the country could see more frequent heatwaves in future, the government said on Wednesday, but it added heat-related deaths have fallen in recent years.
How to Tell If the Bug on You Is a Tick or Just a Weevil
When you spot something crawling on you, it’s understandable to have a minor freak-out. And if that something looks like a tick, well, all bets are off. Research1 shows that tick populations are expanding to areas of the U.S. they haven’t thrived in before, bringing an increase in tick-borne illnesses in many parts of the country, so it’s natural to be concerned when any tiny creature overstays its welcome on your skin.
