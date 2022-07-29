"RTF is Highly Unlikely, 50/50 Probability of Approval for 9001" - Cowen Reiterates Sarepta (SRPT) at Ouperform with $114 Price Target

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported Q2 EPS of $15.94, $4.35 better than the analyst estimate of $11.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO