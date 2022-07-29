Former Xbox executive says Microsoft “encouraged” console wars in 360 era

www.nme.com
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
GTA 6 News: GTA 6 will get new cities and missions throughout its lifetime
GTA 6 will reportedly receive new content throughout its lifetime after launch, including new cities and missions. It looks like the long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 will also lead to long waits before the game gets all of its content published. But believe it or not, this might be for the better.
Sony is retiring the PlayStation 5's Accolades feature because people aren't nice
Sony plans to remove a software feature many PlayStation 5 users may not know even exists. In fall 2022, the company will discontinue support for Accolades. As the name suggests, Accolades allow you to commend players you meet online for sportsmanship and good behavior. Sony launched the feature alongside the PS5 but now plans to remove it as it’s not widely used.
Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage
Xbox Boss Confirms His Most Anticipated Game Is PlayStation Exclusive
2018's God of War is one of PlayStation's biggest successes. As well as receiving universal acclaim from critics, and winning many game of the year awards, it sold over 5 million copies within a month and remains one of the best selling PS4 games of all time. Its release on PC earlier this year will have earned it many more fans, so it's no surprise that plenty of gamers are hotly anticipating the sequel, Ragnarok, coming out on November 9th.
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
Activision Blizzard King has lost 11million monthly players since March
Activision Blizzard King has reported a loss of 11million monthly active users (MAUs) since March of this year. These player loss numbers come from the publisher’s quarterly financial results (published on August 1), with the Activision and King branches of the company seeing the biggest losses in monthly users.
Fortnite Leak Reveals Biggest Change to the Game Yet
A new Fortnite leak has revealed what could end up being the biggest change to the free-to-play battle royale game yet. In addition to constant Season 3 leaks, leaks are starting to surface that potentially give fans an idea of what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite Season 4. And for the fourth season, it looks like Epic Games is finally going to give players the option to play the game in first-person mode in addition to the current third-person mode.
‘Call Of Duty’ dog skin images removed after plagiarism claim
Images of a new dog skin in Call Of Duty: Warzone have been removed by Activision Blizzard after an artist alleged that the skin was plagiarising their work. Since the accusation, Activision Blizzard has pulled images of the dog skin from its website (via Eurogamer). Artist Sail Lin, who uploaded...
GameStop Summer Sale: Save Up to 50% on PlayStation Titles
Just when you thought it was safe to step outside and let your PlayStation cool down for a bit, GameStop just announced a sale that should carry your gameplay through the end of summer (and probably beyond). Charge your controllers, fire up the A/C and get ready to hit “play,” because GameStop's Sony Summer Sale(Opens in a new window) is running now through Aug. 13. Thirty-three games are currently available for up to 50% off the normal retail price, including top-tier titles like:
The PS5’s Accolades feature is being killed, because no one used it
Sony Interactive Entertainment is shutting off a PlayStation 5 feature that virtually no one ever used — Accolades. The Accolades feature, which was designed to encourage better behavior in online multiplayer games, will be discontinued sometime this fall; no exact date was given. “In fall of 2022, the Accolades...
All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year
Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
‘Among Us’ development almost ended in 2019
A co-founder at Among Us developer Innersloth has explained how the studio almost stopped active development of the social game in 2019. Innersloth’s Marcus Bromhander appeared on the Visionaries Podcast last week (July 27) and talked about how the team was “basically done” with the game’s development in 2019 (transcription via PCGamesN).
‘Disco Elysium’ studio making a sci-fi title according to job listings
A number of job listings for the developer behind the critically acclaimed Disco Elysium may indicate the direction of the studio’s next game. Studio ZA/UM currently has a number of jobs listed on its website, some of which provide small looks into the type of project the developer could be working on next (via PC Gamer).
Blizzard says ‘Overwatch 2’ skin survey prices were “randomised” and not final
After an online survey showing some potentially pricey cosmetics for Overwatch 2 made the rounds, Activision Blizzard has said that wasn’t indicative of the launch price for cosmetics. Last week a tweet showcasing an Overwatch survey made the rounds, as it asked a player how likely they were to...
‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’ release date, characters and latest news
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope continues the odd blend of Nintendo fun and strategy RPG gameplay. Back when the first game launched, I don’t think any of us could have predicted just how good a Mario + Rabbids crossover could be, but it was a pleasant surprise nonetheless. Sparks Of Hope ups the ante, adding in new overworked traversal and beefing up the combat variety.
Get a year of PlayStation Plus Essential for just $40 for a limited time
If you’re one of the lucky ones who have managed to nab a PlayStation 5, you’ll be pleased to hear that luck is once again working in your favor. Now through August 1st at 9AM ET, Verge readers can buy a year of PlayStation Plus Essential service from Eneba for around $40 instead of $59.99 when they use promo code VERGEssentials at checkout. Note that the price might fluctuate by a few dollars and cents on Eneba’s website, but the final sale price at checkout should be under $40. You can also use this deal to extend an existing PlayStation Plus subscription, however, the added time will be prorated based on the tier.
Grand Theft Auto 6’s female protagonist has angered fans
NEW details about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game have been revealed, and fans are concerned the series is going ‘woke’. A leak described how GTA 6 would feature two protagonists based on Bonnie and Clyde including a latina woman. It was also revealed that Rockstar wants to...
