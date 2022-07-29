ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation underway after woman dies at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg

By Hannah Moore
 4 days ago

GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found deceased beneath the Scenic Chondola at Anakeesta.

The Gatlinburg Fire & Rescue Department was sent to Anakeesta at 7:41 p.m. for an incident on the park’s chairlift.

Once arriving at the scene, a woman was found dead under the chairlift according to Gatlinburg Police. The Sevier County Medical Examiners’ Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

A statement from Anakeesta said, “A tragic incident occurred this evening. 911 was called immediately. Our hearts are with the family of the deceased.”

