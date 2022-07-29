Maplewood TC tables tardy town budget again

essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Beth Israel CEO wins Outstanding Labor Relations Award
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. received the 2022 Aberdeen David Outstanding Labor Relations Award from District 1199J, the national union of hospital and health care employees. The 31st annual Aberdeen Solomon David Memorial Scholarship Fund Dinner was held July 20.
SOPAC announces new board leadership and governors
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On July 1, the South Orange Performing Arts Center’s board of governors installed Douglas Newman as chairperson and Marc Chalom as vice chairperson. In addition, Katherine Tooley, James Davis III and Dean Kameros recently joined SOPAC’s board. “I am honored and humbled by...
Glen Ridge School District works to get schools ready for September
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — In preparation for another academic year, maintenance and renovation projects are underway at Glen Ridge district schools, according to Superintendent of Schools Dirk Phillips and district buildings and grounds supervisor John Baumann. At Central School, which serves students from preschool through second grade, the district...
Jewish Women’s Foundation awards $75,000 to Essex County agencies
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey, a giving circle of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater MetroWest NJ, has awarded $75,000 in competitive grants to three local nonprofit organizations that are working to impact women and girls. Since its formation in 2007, JWFNJ has awarded grants to more than 70 organizations in New Jersey and Israel, totaling more than $1.3 million.
RWJBarnabas Health nurse completes leadership program
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mary Beth Russell, a registered nurse with a doctorate degree in education, has received a first-of-its-kind leadership certificate from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. Russell, who serves as vice president of the Center for Professional Development, Innovation and Research at RWJBarnabas Health, was one of 32 scholars worldwide in the inaugural graduating class of NCSBN’s International Center for Regulatory Scholarship Advanced Leadership Institute.
Local nonprofit awards book scholarships to area students
UNION, NJ — David’s Shoes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing gun violence within black communities and redirecting young lives, held its 13th annual book scholarship luncheon on Saturday, July 23, at the Galloping Hill Caterers in Union. Nine local young men, either already in college or college bound, received $750 each, which the nonprofit earmarked for school book purchases.
Studio Montclair presents ‘It’s Academic’
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair highlights its art academy by displaying the artistry of 12 faculty members in “It’s Academic,” on exhibit from July 30 to Aug. 26 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Arrest made in drug death of Newark fire captain
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced July 29 that Eliasel Baez, 42, of Kearny, was arrested for causing the drug-induced death of Newark Fire Capt. Carlos Rivera. Baez is charged with strict liability drug-induced death for distributing a controlled dangerous substance that caused...
Montclair man seriously injured following hit and run in East Orange
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the East Orange Police Department, is investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred in East Orange on Sunday morning, July 31, and left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to an Aug. 1 press release from the ECPO. The...
Sandwich shop celebrates grand opening in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange leaders helped the owners of PrimoHoagies in the Essex Green shopping center cut the ribbon on the new Italian specialty sandwich shop on July 28. The new store’s employees were joined by members of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, as well as members of the Seton Hall University basketball team, who were signing autographs.
Bloomfield cyclist Barak Pipkins wins title at national championships
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Barak Pipkins, Class of 2017, was a standout football player and wrestler at Bloomfield High School. When he attended college at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, he got into cycling. Pipkins liked cycling so much that he eventually joined a team, Edge Cycling, and started training.
Bloomfield Jr. Bengals football getting ready for the season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Jr. Bengals football and cheerleading program is getting ready for the season. The program, for children in kindergarten through eight grade, is divided into several teams, by age. They are the A squad for eighth grade, the B squad for seventh grade, the C squad for sixth grade, the D squad for fifth grade, the E squad for third and fourth grades, and the flag football team for grades K-2.
