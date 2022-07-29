Maplewood TC tables tardy town budget again

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Jr. Bengals football and cheerleading program is getting ready for the season. The program, for children in kindergarten through eight grade, is divided into several teams, by age. They are the A squad for eighth grade, the B squad for seventh grade, the C squad for sixth grade, the D squad for fifth grade, the E squad for third and fourth grades, and the flag football team for grades K-2.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO