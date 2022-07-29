Mayor Harrell, SPD create executive order to make sexual assault cases a top concern

mynorthwest.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SPD detective reveals harrowing details of the night Rep. Jayapal’s life was threatened
Brett Forsell — the man accused of threatening to kill U.S. House Representative Pramila Jayapal — has pleaded not guilty to felony stalking charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. A King County judge has granted the prosecutor’s request for GPS, alcohol, and electronic home...
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Three officially dead due to heat, mass shooting trial continues
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Tuesday, August 2. Hobby Lobby stops man from caring for the homeless. A Mount Vernon man says craft store Hobby Lobby is trying to stop him from caring for the homeless. Matt Uyeno tells KIRO7 TV he...
83% of voters undecided in King County Prosecuting Attorney race
In November, King County voters will elect their next prosecuting attorney (KCPO). A majority of them have yet to make up their minds, with 83% undecided, according to a recent poll conducted by the Northwest Progressive Institute. Just 8% approve of Leesa Manion, the current prosecuting attorney Dan Satterberg’s chief...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Crime Corner: Gas station clerk shoots and kills armed robber, gun recovered at Torchlight Parade
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 2:. Auburn Police Officers responded to the Shell Gas Station at 2nd at Auburn Way South, Monday night at 11:46. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 19-year-old man in the...
King County files charges against man who harassed Rep. Jayapal, issues warrant for his arrest
The King County Prosecutor’s Office has now filed felony stalking charges against Brett Allen Forsell, the man police say harassed and threatened Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal at her Seattle home. Forsell had been previously arrested but was released as police still had to establish probable cause. Seattle Police have now...
Man accused of threatening women and exposing himself in Uptown
Seattle police are looking for a man suspected of attacking or exposing himself to at least half-a-dozen women in the Uptown Neighborhood in the last week. Seattle police received multiple reports between July 18th and 24th of the suspect exposing himself and making threatening statements to women. A victim’s service dog was even injured.
Washington AG starts discrimination investigation into SPU over anti-LGBTQ+ hiring practices
Washington State Attorney General has announced today that they would begin a discrimination investigation into Seattle Pacific University over the school’s policy that restricts hiring professors in same-sex relationships. After receiving multiple complaints from students, faculty, and staff about the policy, the Attorney General’s Office began investigating the issue....
RELATED PEOPLE
A guide to finding the closest ballot box for WA’s midterm primary
The voting period for Washington state’s primary election ends today at 8 p.m., so if you didn’t vote by mail and still need to place your vote, here’s a guide to help you find the closest and most convenient voting centers and ballot boxes. Ballots must be...
Bellevue cheer coach arrested on charges of child molestation
A Bellevue cheer coach was arrested on charges of child molestation by Bellevue police, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The 50-year-old Issaquah man is the owner and coach of Action Athletics in the 13400 block of Southeast 30th Street. Two victims accused the coach of inappropriate touching and taking...
Body of man who drowned in Spanaway Lake recovered
The body of a 69-year-old man who drowned in Spanaway Lake on Friday has been recovered, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. At 5:03 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a report of a drowning at Spanaway Lake Park. A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man jumped...
Congress responds to ‘all-time high’ number of threats against representatives with increased personal security
House Sergeant at Arms William Walker plans to offer lawmakers thousands of dollars to safeguard their homes at a time when a growing number of members have received threats. This decision came just days after King County prosecutors charged a man with stalking U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal. On Wednesday, prosecutors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Crime Corner: Third shootout this week in front of Parkland home leaves 12-year-old girl injured
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 28: A man was found dead in Renton after the second shooting this week, a shootout in front of a Parkland home injures two, officers say the same house has had three other shootouts in the past week, DEA and Whatcom County Sheriff arrest 12 in a fentanyl drug bust, and a man has been caught in killing of a woman in her car last Saturday.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Whatcom County drug bust, King County burn ban in place
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Thursday, July 28. The Gang and Drug Task Force of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA are announcing the conclusion of a joint investigation into a narcotics trafficking group. Agents made a dozen arrests...
The Crime Corner: Pierce County shooting injures child, Seattle jewelry store smash-and-grab
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 27: A shooting that injured multiple people in Pierce County, a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store took place in Seattle, and an indigenous person has now been missing for four days. Pierce...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joyride in stolen vehicle ends in crash on SR 520 after evading spike strip
A man is in custody Friday morning after stealing a vehicle near Bothell and riding around the Lake Washington area — managing to evade a police spike strip in the process — ultimately driving in the wrong direction on State Route 520. Just after 5 a.m., Bothell Police...
Dedo’s Daily Crime Corner: Bremerton chase ends in gunfire, $400,000 in comics recovered in Lynnwood
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 26: A high-speed chase in Bremerton leads to a shootout with police, Kent police found a teenage girl who had been kidnapped, catalytic converter thieves break into a storage facility in Pierce county, and Lynnwood police recover 400,000 in collectibles stolen earlier this month.
Seattle kills $4-per-hour hazard pay for grocery workers, effective next month
Seattle’s city council voted 5-2 to end mandatory pandemic hazard pay for grocery store workers. The end to the extra $4 per hour workers are receiving takes effect 30 days after the legislation is approved by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. Harrell previously vetoed a decision to end the grocery...
The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Delivery fee cap proposed by city council, Edmonds repeals gun storage laws
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Thursday, July 28. The U.S. Senate passed a multi-billion-dollar bill that aims to bolster the tech industry, science education, and ease the shortage of semi-conductor chips on Wednesday. Washington Senator Maria Cantwell says pandemic supply chain problems...
MyNorthwest
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0