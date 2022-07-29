Cosmos Holdings Announces Name Change to Cosmos Health, Reflecting Company's Evolution into an Innovative Global Healthcare Group, Driven by One Purpose: Improving People's Lives

www.streetinsider.com
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings
Citi Starts Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (PSNY) at Buy
Citi analyst Itay Michaeli initiates coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ: PSNY) at Buy.
JD Sports Names Régis Schultz as Its Next CEO
Click here to read the full article. JD Sports Fashion Plc has a new CEO. The sportswear retailer announced today that it has tapped Régis Schultz to fill its CEO role. JD said in a statement that he is expected to assume control in September when he takes over Kath Smith, who return to her senior independent director on the board role. (Smith assumed the role in the interim after former executive chairman Peter Cowgill left his role in May.) “JD has consistently proven itself to be one of the most successful operators of multi-brand retail formats in the world. We are committed to...
Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Earnings
Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Earnings
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings
Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Earnings
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71. For earnings history and earnings-related data on American States Water (AWR) click here.
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Tops Q2 EPS by $4.35
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported Q2 EPS of $15.94, $4.35 better than the analyst estimate of $11.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion.
Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Earnings
Lidar maker Innoviz signs $4 billion supply deal with Volkswagen
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Innoviz Technologies (INVZ.O) will supply hardware and software to Volkswagen AG's (VOWG_p.DE) Cariad unit in a deal valued at $4 billion, the Israeli company said on Tuesday.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolid (COKE) Earnings
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) to Hold.
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
