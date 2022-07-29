The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month Kicks Off With Celebrity Chef Dinner

www.bocamag.com
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. Cane
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Grassi Advisors & AccountantsBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Flaming Grill Modern Buffet opens first South Florida restaurant in Broward CountyBest of South Florida
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dining: New Delray gastropub emphasizes flatbreads, other shareables
Celano Design created the interior look at Bar 25 Gastropub. Celano also designed the Lionfish on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Photo provided. The man behind Nick’s New Haven Style Pizzeria in Boca Raton has opened Bar 25 Gastropub in Delray Beach. It takes over the 5,000-square-foot space formerly housing Mellow Mushroom on Southeast Sixth Avenue.
Lucky Shuck Hosts Oyster Eating Contest
In celebration of National Oyster Day on Friday, Lucky Shuck is inviting all oyster aficionados to enter its second annual oyster eating contest. The Jupiter restaurant will give each participant 90 seconds to eat as many oysters as possible. Last year’s number to beat is 62 oysters. The winner will receive a $200 cash prize and a $150 gift card to any of the Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street concepts. If you love oysters but don’t want to compete, Lucky Shuck is offering Blue Point oysters for $2 all month long. The entry fee is $20. Register here. The contest begins Friday promptly at 6:30 p.m.
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month deals: What to know and where to dine
A new summer month brings a new discount-menu spree to local restaurants. August belongs to The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, the county’s newly expanded dining promotion. And it’s getting a splashy kick-off Tuesday night. Organizers from Discover The Palm Beaches will bring a big-ticket “Friends of James Beard” benefit dinner to the PGA...
Robert "Vanilla Ice" Van Winkle Shows Off Latest Project In Palm Beach
The Wellington resident is spending time to the east these days, working on a makeover for the 100-year old Masonic building along Lake Avenue. "Ice" says he's turning it into a pop culture museum and more.
Best Brunch in Fort Lauderdale, FL — 20 Top Places!
Fort Lauderdale is rich in history and has beautiful beaches. Visitors will love it. You can also enjoy the diverse cuisine. You won’t get bored of trying new foods while you’re in town. It’s also possible to explore Florida at any time of day because there are tons...
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Florida
Grilled cheese is classic comfort food that comes in many forms. Some like to keep it simple with tons of cheddar grilled between two slices of bread. Others like to spice it up by throwing in meats, veggies, and all kinds of goodies. Several restaurants have become infamous for their mouthwatering takes on grilled cheese.
More Chick-fil-A Battles and an Unexplained Boca Robbery
Neighbors opposed to another Chick-fil-A in East Boca Raton didn’t come to last month’s planning and zoning board meeting just with their grievances. They came with their attorney. The owner of the Best Western Hotel at 2700 North Federal Highway wants to redevelop the roughly 3.5-acre site into...
Fundraiser Planned for Gary Schweikhart This Month
We all know that life can change in a millisecond. And it did for Gary Schweikhart on July 11. Schweikhart, locally regarded as the godfather of public relations in Palm Beach County, was simply working in his home office when a speeding car crashed into—and through—his house, burying him under rubble completely.
Salvation Army of Palm Beach County continues offering discount at family stores
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is continuing its reduction of thrift store prices during the month of August to help local families overcome financial difficulties.
Mark McCray returns to X102.3
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mark McCray is the new Program Director of X102.3 WMBX-FM and Fox Sports 640 WMEN-AM for Hubbard Radio's West Palm cluster. He is also hosting X102.3's weekday afternoons from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. McCray is no stranger to "Today's R&B and Yesterday's Throwbacks"...
Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Flaming Grill Modern Buffet opens first South Florida restaurant in Broward County
With South Florida's restaurant renaissance in full swing, it's hard to imagine casual eating the likes of buffet style dining. But a popular all-you-can eat, buffet-style family restaurant officially celebrated has officially arrived in South Florida, opening its first location at the Atlantic Business Center (2100 W. Atlantic Blvd.) in Pompano Beach.
This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Rivals Anything in Miami for the Perfect Beach Vacation
If you’re looking to party or hang out with millennials and gen-zers, many people would advise you to head to Miami for vacation. Whereas if you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando are probably your best options. I’ve been to Miami, and while it’s true that it’s a fantastic city to meet people, I often found it overwhelming and chaotic, even during the slow season. So when I arrived in Fort Lauderdale, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When I got there, I found a thriving beach city with sleek hotels, gorgeous beaches, and a fantastic food and drinks scene — all without the upcharges from the glitz and glamour in Miami. And the best place to stay in this beach town is the W Fort Lauderdale.
Nora hurtles toward a groundbreaking with more investors betting big on West Palm Beach
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Real estate may be in self-reflection mode in South Florida but everyone still seems to be betting on downtown West Palm Beach with a mystery buyer snatching up a portfolio of more than 50 properties near the...
Will burrowing owls lose their habitat when Caesars develops casino site?
Pompano Beach – Tiny burrowing owls nested for decades on the infield and in the paddock areas of the Pompano Harness Track at the Isle Casino. As recently as April of this year, Nancy Schaut saw them, but a representative of the contractor slated to begin redevelopment of the 233 Isle acres told her an expert had found “no evidence of burrowing owls.”
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
Comments / 1