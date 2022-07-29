DexCom Tumbles 12% After Earnings Miss, Analysts Say Plunge 'Greatly Exaggerated'

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.53), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.61). Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $78.42 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO