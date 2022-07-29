DexCom Tumbles 12% After Earnings Miss, Analysts Say Plunge 'Greatly Exaggerated'

www.streetinsider.com
Related
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) at Buy
Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Match Group (MTCH) Misses Q2 EPS by 68c, Revenue Misses, Offers Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.11), $0.68 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $794.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $804.33 million.
StreetInsider.com
RBC Capital Upgrades Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Outperform
RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn upgraded Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Misses Q3 EPS by 7c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.93, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $380.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $352.05 million. For earnings history...
IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com
Credit Suisse Upgrades Xylem (XYL) to Neutral
Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh upgraded Xylem (NYSE: XYL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Misses Q2 EPS by 3c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ: GBNH) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.38). Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $15.06 million.
StreetInsider.com
Blackbaud (BLKB) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c; Offers FY22 Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.75, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $264.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $266.88 million.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Roth Capital Downgrades Knowles Corp (KN) to Neutral
Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva downgraded Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
StreetInsider.com
NMI Holdings (NMIH) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c
NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on NMI Holdings (NMIH) click here.
StreetInsider.com
W. P. Carey & Co. (WPC) PT Raised to $93 at JMP Securities
JMP Securities analyst Mitch Germain raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c; Offers FY22 Revenue Guidance
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.53), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.61). Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $78.42 million.
StreetInsider.com
Cognex Corp (CGNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.41, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $274.62 million versus the consensus estimate of $278.12 million. For earnings history and...
StreetInsider.com
DuPont (DD) PT Lowered to $72 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Mercury Systems (MRCY) Misses Q4 EPS by 19c; Guides Lower
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) reported Q4 EPS of $0.81, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $290 million versus the consensus estimate of $307.37 million.
StreetInsider.com
Assurant (AIZ) Tops Q2 EPS by 11c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) reported Q2 EPS of $3.25, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $3.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.51 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.
StreetInsider.com
TotalEnergies SE (TTE:FP) (TTE) PT Lowered to EUR63 at Berenberg
Berenberg analyst Henry Tarr lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) Earnings
Like G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) Earnings? Also look at NNDM, SINO, HEPA, SCKT.
StreetInsider.com
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.04, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.72 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.08 million.
StreetInsider.com
Markel Corporation (MKL) Misses Q2 EPS by $90.25
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) reported Q2 EPS of ($69.19), $90.25 worse than the analyst estimate of $21.06. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Markel Corporation (MKL) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Unum Group (UNM) PT Raised to $37 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0