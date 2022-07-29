Sun spoil Bird’s final game in Connecticut, beat Storm 88-83

www.ctpublic.org
WNBA notes: If this is the last we've seen of Liz Cambage, what will her WNBA legacy be?
Well, Liz Cambage wasn't entirely wrong. It has been one of the more wild WNBA summers we've ever seen. And there will be a ring, but it is more likely to be from Cambage's deejaying than from her efforts to win a WNBA championship. The Los Angeles Sparks agreed to...
CBS Sports
Sky get crucial victory over Liberty thanks to vintage performance from Courtney Vandersloot
Late in the fourth quarter on Friday night, the Chicago Sky were clinging to a two-point lead over the visiting New York Liberty. And with Candace Parker out due to a non-COVID-19 illness, they needed someone else to step up and take control. Courtney Vandersloot did just that. With the...
Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu flirts with WNBA history after dropping 16 dimes vs. Mercury
The New York Liberty earned a big win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, largely due to the sensational and historic outing from Sabrina Ionescu. The star guard was electric on Sunday, scoring 10 points and dropping a stunning 16 assists in the victory. The 16 dimes tied her for the second most ever in a WNBA game, putting her on par with Courtney Vandersloot and Ticha Penicheiro, and was two assists shy of Vandersloot’s all-time single-game record of 18.
The WNBA Commissioner's Cup MVP revealed she 'lost somebody close' ahead of the game, then offered teammates an emotional thank you
Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray earned MVP honors in her team's win over the Chicago Sky to capture the 2022 WNBA Commissioner's Cup.
Paolo Banchero drops 50 points alongside Chet Holmgren in CrawsOver Pro-Am
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero returned to his hometown on Saturday and put on a show, dropping 50 points in the annual CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle, Washington. Banchero teamed with Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren in the contest, and the two led the Sonics to a win over Ball is Life on the campus of Seattle Pacific University. Holmgren added 34 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Yardbarker
Lynx hold on to defeat Sparks
Moriah Jefferson scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting to help the Minnesota Lynx notch an 84-77 victory over the host Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Sylvia Fowles added 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting and collected nine rebounds for the Lynx (12-19), who won their second straight game. Kayla McBride scored 15 points and Rachel Banham added 10 for Minnesota.
NBA・
Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (foot) to miss rest of season
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell will miss the remainder of the season with a plantar fascia tear in her left
NBA・
NBC Sports
East heavyweights collide as Sky visit Sun
A clash between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference highlights the Sunday schedule as the Connecticut Sun host the reigning WNBA champion Chicago Sky. Both teams have locked up playoff spots. The Sun come in riding a four-game winning streak, which includes an 88-83 win over Seattle on Thursday. Connecticut (20-9) is 6-1 since the All-Star Break.
Sky stay perfect against Sun this season with OT victory
Emma Meesseman scored 10 points and made a big shot in the lane with 47.3 seconds left to help put
NPR
Phoenix Mercury fans long for Brittney Griner's release from Russian captivity
PHOENIX, Ariz. — The home of the Phoenix Mercury is a newly remodeled downtown arena. Near where fans entered to watch the team play the L.A. Sparks, a shoe-drive that star player Brittney Griner has organized with the Phoenix Rescue Mission, went on in her absence Thursday night. Zariyah...
Mystics defeat Storm, split weekend series
Ariel Atkins scored 23 points Sunday, and Elena Delle Donne produced a key bucket in the final minute as the
As a racial justice activist, NBA great Bill Russell was a legend off the court
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell was a civil rights trailblazer, before, during and after his basketball career. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 for his activism efforts.
