Doctor who pleaded guilty to pill mill charges asks to withdraw guilty plea

Judge grants competency evaluation request for Salem man
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Salem man being held in jail on a $100,000 bond for domestic violence. On Monday, the judge granted 33-year-old Christopher Hyler’s attorney’s request for an evaluation on his ability to stand trial. Hyler was...
Friend wants help finding suspect who beat man with pipe
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The search is on for a suspect who attacked a man Sunday night in a Sharon plaza. Mark Heyman was hit in the head with a pipe while out alone for an evening of internet gambling. His face is broken and bruised, and he experienced a small brain bleed and concussion. His glasses were also broken. The motive is suspected to be money.
Mahoning County Health Commissioner: Most new COVID cases are mild
(WKBN) — With Cuyahoga County bringing mask mandates back into government buildings, we reached out to Mahoning County Public Health. Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said most new cases are mild. Consultations with hospital systems and commissioners would happen if restrictions are proposed. Some big events and conferences are now...
Police: Suspect arrested on murder charge for Sunday homicide
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have identified the suspect who was taken into custody after a man was fatally shot on the South Side. Police have arrested John Morgan, 45, on murder charges. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of E. Florida Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday.
Jennifer Donnelly files to run as independent in Trumbull County
(WKBN) — In Trumbull County, the winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary for the 65th House District could face a challenger come Nov. Jennifer Donnelly has filed her paperwork with the Trumbull County Board of Elections to run as an Independent in the General Election. Republicans Randy Law and...
Trumbull County voters stress importance of casting your ballot
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The Aug. primary voter turnout was expected to be low but a few voters felt it was important to still cast their ballots. Polling locations may not have been as busy for Ohio’s second primary as they were for the first one in May but people in Trumbull County were still showing up to exercise their right to vote.
Police investigating accident in East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Columbiana County Ohio State Highway Patrol officers are investigating a serious traffic accident in East Liverpool. The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday on State Route 267, also known as Lisbon Road. Officers were directed to the scene from a call from the Columbiana County Sheriff Department.
AP: Lauren McNally wins Ohio’s 59th District primary
(WKBN) – The Associated Press has declared a winner in the primary race for Ohio’s 59th District. Lauren McNally beat out Ronald Shadd, John Rice and Wayne Penny, Jr. for the nod. McNally said she wants to move from Youngstown City Council to have a larger impact. “This...
Youngstown councilmembers may have new term limits
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Four years ago, Youngstown voters decided they no longer wanted term limits on their city council members. Now they may be asked to vote on them again. If term limits pass, council members Mike Ray, Lauren McNally, Anita Davis, and Basia Adamczak along with Julius Oliver would not be allowed to run for re-election next year.
Police identify catalytic converter theft suspect in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Greenville Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft from a car dealership, and a suspect is now in custody. New video shows 32-year-old Nicholas Brown driving away from the scene at Phil Godfrey Ford. Greenville Police posted a picture of Brown on their Facebook page,...
National Night Out traditions grow in the Valley
(WKBN) — National Night Out started in 1984 as “America’s Night Out Against Crime.” It’s always the first Tuesday in Aug. It’s a way for the community to get to know their police officers, firefighters and other first responders. That tradition has grown in the Valley.
Newton Falls man killed in Southington Twp. crash
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Newton Falls was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Chase Baker was traveling north on Route 534 in front of Southington Schools when he lost control and crashed near the school’s driveway. He was thrown from the Kawasaki Ninja 650 he was riding, troopers said.
Local Facebook group grabbing international attention
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One local woman is making headlines for her Facebook group where women can donate their wedding dresses. Two months ago, we met with Champion resident Gwendolyn Stulgis about her Facebook group called Shared Dream Dresses. It is a nonprofit group that allows women to find their dream wedding dress, all through donations.
Voting slow for second day of Ohio primaries
(WKBN)- It’s primary day, part two in Ohio. Voting is slow in the Valley on this election day but early voting has been going on for a while. At the Hope Center in Warren voters cast about 180 ballots by 5 p.m. Trumbull County Board of Elections Director Stephanie...
Timeline set for demo of old Schuster’s building in Masury
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A timeline has been set for the demolition of the former John Schuster’s Steak House building on Brookfield Avenue in Masury. Brookfield Township trustees gave a report during their regular meeting on Monday. The building is now set to be demolished in mid-September, according...
Trumbull Co. EMA launches new emergency alert tool
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency wants people in the county to know when there’s emergency. The agency recently launched its partnership with the Wireless Emergency Notification System as another way to alert people about emergencies, including severe weather. Trumbull County EMA Director...
Local church continues renovations after fire
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to repair a church devastated by a fire more than a year and a half ago continued in Hubbard. Outside St. Patrick Church in Hubbard Monday, construction workers were up on the roof getting it ready to install a brand new metal one. “As...
High school alumni group moves $175K endowment to YSU Foundation
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard High School Alumni Association Foundation is moving its $175,000 endowment to the YSU Foundation to manage the fund, acknowledge future gifts and distribute funds on the association’s behalf. The mission of the fund remains to support Hubbard High School graduates in their...
