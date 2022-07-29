Grand jury indicts man for deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

www.cleveland19.com
2 arrested in Seven Hills murder
Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Monday.
Jury deliberating in murder of Cleveland officer
The trial for a woman accused of killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer on New Year’s Eve resumes on Tuesday.
Cleveland police ID man they were searching for
Take a look at the pictures in this story. Do you know this man? If so, Cleveland Police would like your help identifying him.
Drunk man shares his political views: Brecksville Police Blotter
On June 27, police were dispatched to Burntwood Tavern regarding an incident with a drunk customer who refused to leave the Brecksville Road restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the manager, who said the man was being belligerent, screaming and yelling at the bartender about political issues. The resident, who...
Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
Guns seized from car full of teens in Ohio
Akron Police say they seized 5 guns from a car full of teenagers.
Euclid officer guilty of assault, civil rights violation, placed on desk duty
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid police officer found guilty last week of two misdemeanors, has now been placed on desk duty. Euclid Police Officer Michael Amiott has been assigned to non-enforcement and administrative duties until further notice, Euclid police said. On Friday, July 29, Amiott was convicted of assault...
Man injured in overnight crash involving Cleveland police cruiser
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser was damaged in a crash early Wednesday morning in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood. The two-car crash was first reported at around 2 a.m. near the Lorain Avenue and Fulton Road intersection. Cleveland EMS said one man inside a vehicle went...
Police: Missing woman who used to live in Medina was last heard from in June
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking the public for help in the search for a former Medina resident who was last heard from in early June. The date of last contact with Mellissa Dunaway was on June 1, according to the federal National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Officials...
Chicago man steals Cleveland woman’s identity, resulting in her near arrest, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, July 18, Tracy Goodwin was pulled over by East Cleveland police. It’s a day she will never forget. “I asked him, ‘Why did you pull me over? And he said, I’ll tell you once you get out of the car,” said Goodwin.
480 ramps reopen after police chase leads to crash: Parma police
The I-480 east and west ramps to Tiedeman Road are closed after a police chase led to a crash Monday night.
Police identify deceased in officer involved shooting
LORAIN — The Elyria Police Department have identified the man killed by Lorain police on Saturday. Charles White, 48, was shot and killed by officers while they were attempting to serve a warrant for felonious assault, according to a news release from Elyria police, who are overseeing the investigation.
Lorain police identify suspect shot and killed
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Saturday during a violent confrontation with Lorain police.
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
Man avoids being shot, woman assaulted in Akron robberies, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A shot was fired at a man as he tried to get away from three robbers in Merriman Valley, and a woman was punched in the head in a robbery in the Ellet neighborhood during the weekend, according to police. Police say the 48-year-old male victim...
Smashed-up cars sit for days following crash in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pickup truck went out of control on East 12th Street in Downtown Cleveland last Wednesday night. It jumped a median and knocked down a tree and a light pole, before crossing over the median and plowing into 3 parked cars at the corner of 12th Street and Chester Avenue.
Police: Man wanted for stealing bike outside of Ohio City bank in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who stole a hybrid bike locked up outside of a bank. The man stole the bike, a Trek hybrid, in front of the Citizens Bank, located at 2078 W. 25th St. on July 21, according to a department Facebook post.
Lorain K9 home after being stabbed while assisting with a search warrant
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain K9 was back at home Sunday evening after being stabbed multiple times Saturday. Lorain police said K9 Rye and other officers were inside a home in the 1200 block of W. 20th Street attempting to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old man Saturday.
CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
Former Westlake financial adviser sentenced to 22 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Westlake financial adviser convicted of an elaborate Ponzi scheme was sentenced in federal court in Cleveland Tuesday. Five months ago, Raymond Erker was found guilty of stealing $9.3 million from 54 investors, most of them elderly. Erker was sentenced to a total of 22...
