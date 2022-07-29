3 KSU faculty members receive $364,220 grant to develop soft robots for improved heart surgery

cobbcountycourier.com
A Wellstar psychologist talks about mental health as children and adolescents return to school
The return to school each year can be a stressful time for students and their families under the best of circumstances. With the disruptions brought about by the COVID pandemic, the new school year in the Cobb and Marietta school systems is likely to present special challenges to the mental health of students.
School board candidate Pozniak called up for active Army reserve duty for six weeks
Dr. Catherine Pozniak, the Democratic candidate for Cobb County Board of Education Post 4 announced in a press releases that has been called up for six weeks of active duty as a captain in the United States Army Reserve. According to the press release, “Pozniak is a captain in the...
Marietta History Center announces its August Pop-in event
MARIETTA – The Marietta History Center will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, August 20th from 10am – 4pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in, August for crafts and activities geared towards our Summer theme, currently these crafts in the galleries.
Applications open for Cobb County Youth Commission
Cobb County high school students who are interested in getting a good grasp of how local government works can apply for the Cobb County Youth Commission. This is the second youth commission, and last from September 10 2022 through a graduation ceremony on May 23, 2023. For more information, and...
First Mableton cityhood forum to be held August 17, 2022 at police academy
Cobb County posted the following announcement to its Facebook page about the first Mableton Cityhood forum:. The first Mableton Cityhood community forum is set for Wednesday, August 17 at 6:30 pm. It will be at the Cobb County Police Academy – 2435 East-West Connector, Austell. In the meantime visit...
Smyrna adopts millage rate, red-light safety camera at Spring Road and South Cobb Drive intersections
Monday evening, Smyrna City Council adopted its millage rate and approved the installation of a red-light safety camera for traffic control at two intersections. Monday’s meeting started 15 minutes earlier than normal. It was the third and final public hearing before the council adopted the millage rate. The millage...
Georgia gasoline prices continue downward, in keeping with national trend
Georgia gasoline prices continued to plunge over the past seven days, in keeping with the sharp drop of the past few weeks. Low domestic demand and falling oil prices are the likely cause of the drop. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA –...
Reward increased to $10,000 for info on killer of 17-year-old Grayson Green
Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department announced that the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed 17-year-old Grayson Green has increased to $10,000. The press release gave the following details:. Property management and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta have both increased their...
August 2022
Cobb students “inspired by Lewis” to celebrate the last day of summer vacation. By Rebecca Gaunt A normally ordinary parking lot at Bells Ferry Plaza in Marietta was transformed into a playground for the last day of summer vacation and for the sixth…. Climate and Weather August 1,...
After two final public hearing the Smyrna City Council will adopt the taxation rate tomorrow evening, August 1
The City of Smyrna will hold two final public hearings on the millage rate tomorrow, August 1, 2022, after which the rate will be adopted by the Smyrna City Council. There will be a morning hearing at 10 a.m., and an evening hearing at 6:45 p.m. Immediately after the final hearing the council will adopt a millage rate.
Cobb County weather and climate summary: August 2, 2022
The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. here in Cobb County on August 2, 2022, with a high near 90. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties because of the possibility of isolated and scattered storms, but the storms are not expected to be severe.
Cobb County weather July 31: high thunderstorm chances with increased large-scale ‘forcing’
The National Weather Service forecasts a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Sunday July 31, with a high near 88 degrees. The hazardous weather outlook from the NWS continues, with a warning that scattered thunderstorms “with more large-scale forcing than usual for summertime conditions” could occur.
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County August 2 due to possible scattered storms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on due to the prospect of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday August 2. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb: scattered thunderstorms, more large-scale ‘forcing’ than usual for this time of year
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Sunday July 31 due to the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by more large-scale ‘forcing’ than usual for this time of year. “Forcing” in weather and climate means the dynamic...
NWS hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: Isolated thunderstorms possible throughout week
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on due to the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms on the afternoon of Monday August 1. No strong or severe storms are expected, however. What is in the statement?. The statement...
Cobb County weather forecast: August 1, 2022
The National Weather Service forecasts a slight chance of morning showers followed by likely thunderstorms after 11 a.m. here in Cobb County on Monday August 1. The expected high is near 84. A hazardous weather alert has been issued for the region due to likely scattered thunderstorms, but no severe...
