ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

3 KSU faculty members receive $364,220 grant to develop soft robots for improved heart surgery

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cobbcountycourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta History Center announces its August Pop-in event

MARIETTA – The Marietta History Center will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, August 20th from 10am – 4pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in, August for crafts and activities geared towards our Summer theme, currently these crafts in the galleries.
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Applications open for Cobb County Youth Commission

Cobb County high school students who are interested in getting a good grasp of how local government works can apply for the Cobb County Youth Commission. This is the second youth commission, and last from September 10 2022 through a graduation ceremony on May 23, 2023. For more information, and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Surgery#Ksu#Soft Robots#Robotics#Kennesaw State University
cobbcountycourier.com

Reward increased to $10,000 for info on killer of 17-year-old Grayson Green

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department announced that the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed 17-year-old Grayson Green has increased to $10,000. The press release gave the following details:. Property management and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta have both increased their...
MARIETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
cobbcountycourier.com

August 2022

Cobb students “inspired by Lewis” to celebrate the last day of summer vacation. By Rebecca Gaunt A normally ordinary parking lot at Bells Ferry Plaza in Marietta was transformed into a playground for the last day of summer vacation and for the sixth…. Climate and Weather August 1,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather and climate summary: August 2, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. here in Cobb County on August 2, 2022, with a high near 90. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties because of the possibility of isolated and scattered storms, but the storms are not expected to be severe.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather forecast: August 1, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts a slight chance of morning showers followed by likely thunderstorms after 11 a.m. here in Cobb County on Monday August 1. The expected high is near 84. A hazardous weather alert has been issued for the region due to likely scattered thunderstorms, but no severe...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy