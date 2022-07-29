Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) on Accelerated '9001 BLA Filing

www.streetinsider.com
Related
StreetInsider.com
Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Earnings
Like Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Earnings? Also look at FST, UTIW, TSLA, CLH.
StreetInsider.com
DuPont (DD) PT Lowered to $72 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
W. P. Carey & Co. (WPC) PT Raised to $93 at JMP Securities
JMP Securities analyst Mitch Germain raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Roth Capital Downgrades Knowles Corp (KN) to Neutral
Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva downgraded Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com
Unum Group (UNM) PT Raised to $37 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c; Offers FY22 Revenue Guidance
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.53), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.61). Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $78.42 million.
StreetInsider.com
RBC Capital Upgrades Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Outperform
RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn upgraded Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Uber Inc. (UBER) to Outperform, 'Strong Mobility Momentum and EBITDA Leverage Kicking In'
Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler upgraded Uber Inc. (NYSE: UBER) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
StreetInsider.com
Costamare Inc. (CMRE) PT Lowered to $16 at Citi
Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Relief Therapeutics Announces Promising Initial Stability Data on a New Formulation of RLF-100(R) (Aviptadil)
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This new formulation may have important clinical uses for a variety of rare lung diseases. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF)(OTCQB: RLFTY) ("Relief"),...
StreetInsider.com
Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) Earnings
Like Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) Earnings? Also look at MARA, BW, SQNS. Applied Blockchain (APLD) Reports Q3 Adjusted EPS of ($0.04)
StreetInsider.com
Credit Suisse Upgrades Xylem (XYL) to Neutral
Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh upgraded Xylem (NYSE: XYL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Earnings
Like EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Earnings? Also look at TSLA, AMC, BBBY, WHR.
StreetInsider.com
Illinois Tool Works (ITW) PT Raised to $191 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Southwall Technologies, Inc. (SWTX) Earnings
Like Southwall Technologies, Inc. (SWTX) Earnings? Also look at ALLO, PFE, JAZZ, SGEN.
StreetInsider.com
Solar Capital (SLRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.37, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.35. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Solar Capital (SLRC) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Assurant (AIZ) Tops Q2 EPS by 11c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) reported Q2 EPS of $3.25, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $3.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.51 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Mynaric Announces Participation in Upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference and Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA:M0Y) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of August. The presentations will be in a fireside chat format and webcast for the public. Interested parties can find further information regarding the webcast of these events on Mynaric's Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.
StreetInsider.com
Blackbaud (BLKB) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c; Offers FY22 Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.75, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $264.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $266.88 million.
StreetInsider.com
Wells Fargo Upgrades Apollo Investment (AINV) to Overweight
Wells Fargo analyst Finian O'Shea upgraded Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0