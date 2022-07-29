Lightning’s Top 4 Prospects for 2022-23

thehockeywriters.com
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Bruins, Blackhawks, Flyers, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames met with Jonathan Huberdeau to potentially talk an extension. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins know they have to clear cap space. How will they do it?. There are updates on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews out of Chicago and how likely is...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
The Hockey Writers
The 5 Least-Improved Teams of the 2022 NHL Offseason
The NHL offseason is the most captivating time of the year, bringing with it a significant amount of roster turnover each summer. The 2022 iteration was no different, with a number of squads forced to shed quality players for cap relief, leaving those with ample space salivating by essentially upgrading their lineups for little to no cost. This list focuses on those organizations who waved goodbye to the most talent this summer, weakening their Stanley Cup odds in the process.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: RFAs, Klingberg & More
The Anaheim Ducks have certainly been busy over the past couple of weeks. Even after making a pair of marquee signings on Day 1 of Free Agent Frenzy, general manager Pat Verbeek was far from finished. Ducks Sign 2022 First-Round Picks to ELCs. The Ducks now have both of their...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Hire Ryan McGill To Shake up Defense
After letting go of Mark Recchi and parting ways with Alain Nasreddine earlier this offseason, the New Jersey Devils solved one piece of the puzzle by hiring Andrew Brunette to replace Recchi. He will oversee the team’s forwards and power play, meaning they still had a hole to fill with Nasreddine’s position still open. They took care of that on Friday by hiring former Vegas Golden Knights assistant Ryan McGill to run their penalty kill and work with their defensemen.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ 2022-23 Lineup Boosted By Summer Arrivals
It’s no secret that Ottawa Senators general manager (GM) Pierre Dorion’s stock has risen dramatically this summer. Since acquiring Claude Giroux and winning the Matt Murray trade, the temperature radiating from his hot seat has cooled. For the first time in a while, he isn’t the NHL’s most under siege GM. His reputation has rebounded since the start of the offseason, reflecting the quality surge on Ottawa’s roster.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Next Number Retired Needs to Be John MacLean
On Friday, the New York Islanders hired John MacLean as an assistant coach. He has a long history with general manager Lou Lamoriello; in 1983, he was drafted by Lamoriello, who was GM of the New Jersey Devils. The man called “Johnny Mac” put up 701 points in 934 games in red and black.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers’ Luostarinen Extension Shows He Earned His Roster Spot
The Florida Panthers made some progress on re-signing their restricted free agents this past offseason. One of those key pieces was getting back forward Eetu Luostarinen on a two-year deal worth $1.5 million per season. This last season helped establish himself as their fourth-line center with his regular season and playoff performances.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Kyle Dubas’ Evolving Strategy
Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas has taken plenty of flack from fans and some media about his supposed tactic of doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. The question is, has he been repeating the same mistakes, or has his philosophy adapted...
The Hockey Writers
Capitals Will Be Just Fine Without Backstrom
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery this offseason, which is a rather complicated procedure. The 34-year-old is coming off a 47-game campaign in 2021-22, with 6 goals and 25 assists, and is expected to miss most of, if not all, of the regular season in 2022-23. Backstrom...
The Hockey Writers
5 Oilers Who Could Reach Milestones in 2022-23
It almost still feels like yesterday that Artturi Lehkonen scored on Mike Smith moments into overtime of Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Final series, giving the Colorado Avalanche a 4-0 series sweep of the Edmonton Oilers. But incredibly, the beginning of August means that the Oilers are now...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Puljujärvi, Murray, Marner & Mete
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share a rumor that there’s interest in Jesse Puljujärvi from the Edmonton Oilers. Second, I’ll accept a suggestion from THW regular reader (nor) to make a note about the team’s goaltending. Third, I’ll...
The Hockey Writers
Making Sense of the Phil Kessel to Edmonton Oilers Rumors
Over the last few days, Phil Kessel heading to the Edmonton Oilers chatter has gotten louder. There hasn’t been confirmation from the organization that anyone has talked to Kessel’s agent, nor suggestions by the player that he’s looking at Edmonton, but some reputable insiders are putting the pieces together and calling Kessel-to-Edmonton a good fit.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways the Canadiens Can Clear Some Cap Space
The Montreal Canadiens are doing their best to improve the team and fix their cap issues this offseason. With two restricted free agents (RFA) still unsigned and having only a little over $200,000 in cap space, they’ll have to find a way to get more money for the unsigned players. The club still has almost two months before they need to be signed, but time is ticking, and they’re running out of options.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Huberdeau, Mangiapane
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri remains a free agent and the Flames are still considered an option for him. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau met with general manager Brad Treliving for the first time on Monday night, resulting in hope that an extension between the two parties may indeed happen.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: 7 Questions the Team Will Soon Answer
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Commentary, I’ll take a look at seven questions (of the myriad of questions) that will soon be answered by the Maple Leafs. So much is unknown about this particular team. But time will tell. It was a similar situation last season...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Season Predictions for New Additions
The Vancouver Canucks entered the 2022 offseason with a new front office for the first time since Jim Benning took over the team ahead of the 2014-15 season, so fans really didn’t know what to expect when the bell rang to start free agency on July 13. Well, it turned out to be more of the same – not so much massive contracts, but a familiar handful of signings on opening day.
The Hockey Writers
Kristy’s Devils Mailbag: Ruff, Severson, Advice & More
I am extremely excited to share my first edition of Kristy’s Devils Mailbag. I reached out to New Jersey Devils fans on Twitter asking for questions, and you did not disappoint. Today, I will discuss head coach Lindy Ruff, the goaltending tandem, and my advice for someone hoping to break into sports media.
The Hockey Writers
Likeliest Canadiens Candidates to Break Out in 2022-23
Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki went against the grain last season. Despite a last-place finish in the standings and a record man-games lost, Suzuki was firstly the only Habs player to get in all 82 games in 2021-22. He also led the team with a career-high 61 points, breaking out as the team’s No. 1 center in the process.
