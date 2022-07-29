3 Bruins Prospects That Could Earn a 2022-23 Roster Spot

As the offseason trudges on into August, the New York Islanders still have not made a move in free agency to impact their roster. The trade for Alexander Romanov at the draft solved one of their biggest questions, but many remain, including who will be their scoring threat. The team lost out on Johnny Gaudreau — although it is unclear how involved they were — and did not land Matthew Tkachuk. Now they have a chance at Nazem Kadri or a bevy of restricted free agents (RFAs) to improve their offense. However, the question is the same as last year: why has there been radio silence out of the Islanders’ camp?

ELMONT, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO