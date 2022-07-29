I-210 W reopened near Lake St. following accident

Mr. Travis Bolden is a devoted father and husband that is crazy about math. He is not your average teacher that's for sure. He's a young African American man with a larger-than-life personality, and an eye for fashion. In fact, he got his nickname for always wearing Chuck Taylor tennis. I know him well because he used to do a radio show here at 107 Jamz called, Third Coast Radio. Shouts-out by the way to Derrick Morris, Kinfolk, and Big Boy Chill by the way!

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO