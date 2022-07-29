I-210 W reopened near Lake St. following accident

www.kplctv.com
Calcasieu Central Library to temporarily close for painting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Central Library on W. Claude St. will be closed on Saturday, August 6, 2022, and Sunday, August 7. The closure is so the children’s area can be re-painted. Library officials anticipate the branch will reopen on Monday, August 8th.
DOTD adds new restrictions on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are new speeding restrictions being set up on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge. If you cross the bridge in less than 19 minutes, you can receive a speeding ticket. If you become a repeat offender, you could be fined up to a thousand dollars. The...
2 injured by propellers in separate Calcasieu Parish boating accidents
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two people were hospitalized after being struck by propellers in two boating accidents in Calcasieu Parish Saturday, authorities say. A 15- or 16-foot aluminium vessel flipped and sank in the Old Sabine River after the boater lost control around 5 p.m. on July 30, said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck. The single boater was ejected and hit the propeller.
No speed cameras on Atchafalaya bridge yet, but fines still double
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The speed tracking cameras that will be placed at the eastbound and westbound entrances and exits on the I-10 Atchafalaya Basin bridge will not be up and running until the end of next year or the beginning of 2024, officials say. However, if you’re pulled...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Vehicle Burglary Case
Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 6600 block of Sun Meadow Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between July 25th at midnight and July 29th at 11:15 pm. CPSO is asking anyone with information...
Several local agencies hosting National Night Out tonight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Area residents will have a chance to get to know their first responders at National Night Out events tonight. National Night Out events are being held across the nation as chance to build relationships between first responders and the community. National Night Out events promote...
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning August 16, 2022. The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 1, 2022. Tyler Lawrence Landry III, 26, Lake Charles: Robbery. Akeem Travon Chopane, 30, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer. Jose Saul Del Cid-Marquez, 45, Lake Charles: Carless operation; driver must be licensed; first offense DWI; possession of...
SWLA Back-to-School Events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Back-to-school events in Southwest Louisiana. Send your event, with a flier, to news@kplctv.com. Gordon Gives Backpacks: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (while supplies last), Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, 3042 Ryan St., Lake Charles. Free backpacks filled with school supplies for K-5 students. One per student, three per family.
Lake Charles American Press
8/2: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Damien Dominic Arvie, 30, 2341 Dewey St. — two counts direct contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; disturbing the peace. Bond: $9,600. Richard Dean Shetler II, 1220 Pithon St. Apt. 1 — operating while intoxicated, third...
Single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish kills driver
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 34-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish on July 31. Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. The crash claimed the life of Cody Allen Reeves of Sugartown.
Welsh man charged with vehicular homicide, DWI after passenger dies from crash injuries
Welsh, La. (KPLC) - A passenger in a vehicle that struck a power pole and a tree in Welsh last month has died from his injuries, police say. The Welsh Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Welsh and Kennedy streets around 8 p.m. on July 2. The vehicle was driven by Reginald D. Jackson Sr., 40, of Welsh, and Jermaine Jones was a passenger, said Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.
House fire erupts in Singer, multiple departments respond
Singer, LA (KPLC) - On July 30, at 4:41 p.m., 11 firefighters responded from Ward 6 Engine 7, Service 6 and 8, and Unit 901 to a mutual aid request from Beauregard Parish Fire District 1 for a structure house fire in the Singer area, officials said. The home was...
Red Cross of Louisiana organizes relief for Kentucky floods
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a devastating sight on the ground in Kentucky as the American Red Cross of Louisiana rushes to provide relief and help to those affected by the recent floods. “Last night, we provided comfort and care for about 500 people in 16 different shelters,”...
Lake Charles, LA. Math Teacher Drops Multiplication Song & Music Video
Mr. Travis Bolden is a devoted father and husband that is crazy about math. He is not your average teacher that's for sure. He's a young African American man with a larger-than-life personality, and an eye for fashion. In fact, he got his nickname for always wearing Chuck Taylor tennis. I know him well because he used to do a radio show here at 107 Jamz called, Third Coast Radio. Shouts-out by the way to Derrick Morris, Kinfolk, and Big Boy Chill by the way!
Beauregard Parish goes back to school
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish will have two different “first days” of schools. Those students who go to school four days a week will return on August 3rd. Everyone else who attends school five days a week will return on August 10th. We caught up with Superintendent Timothy J. Cooley ahead of the start of the school year.
Lake Charles man jumped and beaten on Bank Street, friend seeks answers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends and family of one Lake Charles man are asking for help. Shada Tate was walking along Bank Street somewhere between Orange and 13th Street mid-day on Friday when he was jumped and beaten. “For three guys to just get out and do this it...
