Lake Charles, LA

I-210 W reopened near Lake St. following accident

By Patrick Deaville
KPLC TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kplctv.com

KPLC TV

DOTD adds new restrictions on Atchafalaya Basin bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are new speeding restrictions being set up on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge. If you cross the bridge in less than 19 minutes, you can receive a speeding ticket. If you become a repeat offender, you could be fined up to a thousand dollars. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

2 injured by propellers in separate Calcasieu Parish boating accidents

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two people were hospitalized after being struck by propellers in two boating accidents in Calcasieu Parish Saturday, authorities say. A 15- or 16-foot aluminium vessel flipped and sank in the Old Sabine River after the boater lost control around 5 p.m. on July 30, said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck. The single boater was ejected and hit the propeller.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Several local agencies hosting National Night Out tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Area residents will have a chance to get to know their first responders at National Night Out events tonight. National Night Out events are being held across the nation as chance to build relationships between first responders and the community. National Night Out events promote...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning August 16, 2022. The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 1, 2022. Tyler Lawrence Landry III, 26, Lake Charles: Robbery. Akeem Travon Chopane, 30, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer. Jose Saul Del Cid-Marquez, 45, Lake Charles: Carless operation; driver must be licensed; first offense DWI; possession of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Back-to-School Events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Back-to-school events in Southwest Louisiana. Send your event, with a flier, to news@kplctv.com. Gordon Gives Backpacks: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (while supplies last), Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, 3042 Ryan St., Lake Charles. Free backpacks filled with school supplies for K-5 students. One per student, three per family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/2: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Damien Dominic Arvie, 30, 2341 Dewey St. — two counts direct contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; disturbing the peace. Bond: $9,600. Richard Dean Shetler II, 1220 Pithon St. Apt. 1 — operating while intoxicated, third...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish kills driver

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 34-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish on July 31. Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. The crash claimed the life of Cody Allen Reeves of Sugartown.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh man charged with vehicular homicide, DWI after passenger dies from crash injuries

Welsh, La. (KPLC) - A passenger in a vehicle that struck a power pole and a tree in Welsh last month has died from his injuries, police say. The Welsh Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Welsh and Kennedy streets around 8 p.m. on July 2. The vehicle was driven by Reginald D. Jackson Sr., 40, of Welsh, and Jermaine Jones was a passenger, said Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.
WELSH, LA
NewsBreak
Traffic
KPLC TV

House fire erupts in Singer, multiple departments respond

Singer, LA (KPLC) - On July 30, at 4:41 p.m., 11 firefighters responded from Ward 6 Engine 7, Service 6 and 8, and Unit 901 to a mutual aid request from Beauregard Parish Fire District 1 for a structure house fire in the Singer area, officials said. The home was...
SINGER, LA
KPLC TV

Red Cross of Louisiana organizes relief for Kentucky floods

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a devastating sight on the ground in Kentucky as the American Red Cross of Louisiana rushes to provide relief and help to those affected by the recent floods. “Last night, we provided comfort and care for about 500 people in 16 different shelters,”...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA. Math Teacher Drops Multiplication Song & Music Video

Mr. Travis Bolden is a devoted father and husband that is crazy about math. He is not your average teacher that's for sure. He's a young African American man with a larger-than-life personality, and an eye for fashion. In fact, he got his nickname for always wearing Chuck Taylor tennis. I know him well because he used to do a radio show here at 107 Jamz called, Third Coast Radio. Shouts-out by the way to Derrick Morris, Kinfolk, and Big Boy Chill by the way!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish goes back to school

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish will have two different “first days” of schools. Those students who go to school four days a week will return on August 3rd. Everyone else who attends school five days a week will return on August 10th. We caught up with Superintendent Timothy J. Cooley ahead of the start of the school year.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man jumped and beaten on Bank Street, friend seeks answers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends and family of one Lake Charles man are asking for help. Shada Tate was walking along Bank Street somewhere between Orange and 13th Street mid-day on Friday when he was jumped and beaten. “For three guys to just get out and do this it...

