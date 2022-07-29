Beyoncé releases 'Renaissance' — her 7th studio album

www.ctpublic.org
Beyoncé seemingly references elevator incident with Jay-Z, Solange in new album ‘Renaissance’
As Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated new album "Renaissance" was released, some tracks seemingly addressed her husband Jay-Z’s cheating scandal and his infamous elevator fight with her sister Solange. The "Break My Soul" singer, 40, whose 16-track album was reportedly leaked two days early, got candid in her seventh studio...
Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album
Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
The ‘Renaissance’ Is Here! Beyoncé’s Seventh Studio Album Now Available On Streaming Platforms
For weeks, Queen Bey’s Renaissance has had the hive buzzing for its highly anticipated July 29 release. The wait is over. Today, fans can start bopping the Houston native’s comeback album on all major streaming platforms — just in time for the weekend, too. As BLACK ENTERPRISE...
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Beyoncé shares rare picture of her children as she releases new album
Beyoncé has shared a picture and paid tribute to her three children to mark the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance.The album is the 40-year-old’s first in six years, after she released Lemonade in 2016.In a statement posted to her website, the singer paid tribute to her husband Jay-Z, and their three children, Blue, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, both five.“My intention [for the album] was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking,” she wrote.“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and...
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Joins Iconic Heavy Metal Band on New Song
Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T has joined iconic heavy metal band Megadeth on their new song, Night Stalkers. The track is the latest single off of Megadeth's upcoming sixteenth full-length studio album: The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! Fans can check it out below. Notably, the song is part two of a narrative trilogy that will be featured on the new album, coming out Sept. 2nd.
Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' pays homage to Black queer music history
BEYONCE: (Singing) Oh, baby, baby, you won't break my soul. You won't break my soul. You won't break my soul. You won't break my soul. SUMMERS: And today, we get to hear what Beyonce was talking about in that ubiquitous single. She has just released her new album, "Renaissance." And music journalist Danyel Smith joins us. She is the author of the book "Shine Bright: A Very Personal History Of Black Women In Pop." Thanks for being here, Danyel.
6 Revelations From Beyoncé's New Album Renaissance
Bow down to the new queen of the dancefloor. Beyoncé is back with Renaissance: Act 1, her seventh solo studio album and her first since 2016’s Lemonade. Her new record—the first of a three act project that she recorded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic—is a joyful celebration of life amid undeniable chaos that is intended to get fans dancing again. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé explained in Renaissance’s liner notes. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time...
The latest music releases to add to your summer playlist
BEYONCE: (Singing) I've been up. I've been down. Felt like I move mountains. Got friends that cried fountains, oh. RASCOE: But there is a lot of other good music out this summer, so we want to take time to talk about the iconic Beyonce and also do right by other hardworking artists also worthy of your eardrums. So we've called Reanna Cruz, who's with Vulture's music podcast "Switched On Pop" in Los Angeles. Welcome to the program.
Beyonce’s Album “Renaissance” Is Finally Here
Queen Bey Herself Is Calling Us To The Dancefloor. At midnight on July 29, Beyoncé released her highly anticipated 7th studio album Renaissance. This marks her first album release since 2016’s Lemonade and act I of a three-part project. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Songwriting Credits: Here’s Who Wrote Each Song
Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, arrived on Friday (July 29) via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records, putting an end to the six-year wait between proper Bey LPs. Of course, Beyoncé hasn’t been quiet since 2016’s culture-shifting Lemonade album/film: Her collaborative album Everything Is Love with husband Jay-Z (credited to The...
New Music Fridays: The hottest releases from Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, and more
It’s Friday, and we have a round-up of new music to add to your pre-party playlist. Check out the hottest new music from singers you know and get to know other talented artists from a variety of genres. 1. Beyoncé Queen Bey’s album is finally here, and one of...
Alan Parsons Releases Sixth Album ‘From the New World,’ Featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa and More
Less than a month since famed producer and songwriter Alan Parsons underwent emergency spinal surgery on June 24, resulting in the postponement of his upcoming scheduled tour dates, he’s released his sixth solo album From the New World (Frontiers Music). Following Parsons’ previous studio album The Secret in 2019,...
Movies you missed: 'Moonstruck' was a hit for a reason
NICHOLAS CAGE: (As Ronny Cammareri) I'm in love with you. CHER: (As Loretta Castorini) Snap out of it. SIMON: "Moonstruck," about a woman who is caught between her fiance and his hotheaded younger brother. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MOONSTRUCK") OLYMPIA DUKAKIS: (As Rose Castorini) Do you love him, Loretta?. CHER: (As...
Brian Eno announces new studio album ‘ForeverAndEverNoMore’; listen to “There Were Bells”
It’s the return of the ambient music pioneer. Brian Eno needs no introduction, and he is back with his first solo record in five years — and his first vocal record in 17 years. Titled ForeverAndEverNoMore, it is ten songs long and releases on October 14th. The lead single “There Were Bells” was written in 2021 for a performance at the Acropolis; the accompanying music video features B-roll of the Acropolis and musically matches the tranquil environment.
$uicideboy$ Deliver "Sing Me A Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation" Album
Aside from Beyoncé's and Wiz Khalifa's new albums, another hot new arrival to hit DSPs this New Music Friday comes via New Orleans rap duo, $uicideboy$. Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation is the group's third studio album, and it's some of their most upbeat work to date.
Artist Tunde Olaniran's 'Made a Universe' opens a portal at a Detroit museum
A Midwestern museum known for mid-century design may have found the next big art world star. Tunde Olaniran is a musician, filmmaker and artist who grew up in Flint, Michigan. Their first show, Made A Universe, just opened at the Cranbrook Art Museum near Detroit. Made a Universe is partly...
