Julia Trubkina Facing Deportation Over Green Card Documentation: Will She Go Russia?

Australian alt-rock band Camp Cope recently kicked off their North American tour, supporting their latest album Running with the Hurricane, back at the start of July. Fans of the band likely notice that they're looking a little different after one member was forced to pull out. Bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich has been forced to sit the tour out, not joining bandmates Georgia "Georgia Maq" McDonald and Sarah "Thomo" Thompson, under doctor's advice as she awaits the arrival of her baby on the way.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO