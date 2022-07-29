Peapack-Gladstone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CVS Health thumped second-quarter expectations and hiked its full-year forecast as growing prescription claims and COVID-19 test kits sales helped to offset a drop in vaccinations. The drugstore chain, pharmacy benefit manager and insurer said Wednesday that it now expects to post adjusted earnings of $8.40 to $8.60 per share this year, a 20-cent hike at both ends of the range from its previous forecast. Analysts forecast, on average, earnings of $8.35 per share, according to FactSet. In the second quarter, adjusted earnings totaled $2.40 per share as total revenue rose 11% to $80.64 billion.

ECONOMY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO