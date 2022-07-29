Ditch the necktie: Spain's leader backs conserving energy

Portugal’s romantic, charming capital of Lisbon is even more delightful in person as it is via Instagram, and you can discover it for yourself with flights from San Francisco (and back) that ring up at less than $375 from November 2022 to May 2023. After a glut of high-priced summer flights, this is the return to pre-pandemic travel everyone wanted, thankyouverymuch. Airlines offering these dirt-cheap, round-trip fares right now include Lufthansa, United and Air Canada. While Kayak is great for searching, it’s also worth checking the specific carrier’s websites to see if they have the same deals. And don't let the winter and spring months put you off — or assume you’ll suffer terrible weather. Average daily high temperature is 59 degrees, with a low of just 49 degrees. That makes for pleasant mornings with pasteis de nata, comfortable days for hiking to the castles of Sintra, and temperate evenings sipping aperitifs. You’ll be able to find sub-$400 round trip flights throughout the November through May window. Same dates below (at time of publish):

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO