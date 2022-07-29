Ditch the necktie: Spain's leader backs conserving energy

www.sfgate.com
German leader says gas pipeline part is ready for Russia
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspected a mechanical turbine at the center of a natural gas dispute and declared Wednesday “there are no problems” with the part besides information from Russia’s state-controlled gas company. Russian energy giant Gazprom last week halved the amount of natural gas flowing through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, citing delays with the turbine’s repair and delivery. But Scholz insisted the needed part was is ready to be shipped to Russia at any time. German partner Siemens Energy earlier this year sent the turbine to Canada for an overhaul. The German government says the finished piece was meant to be installed in September and alleges that Moscow is using misleading technical explanations in a political ploy and to push up gas prices. The turbine is now stored at a Siemens Energy facility in Germany’s western city of Mulheim an der Ruhr.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Even as Moscow's war machine crawls across Ukraine's east, trying to achieve the Kremlin's goal of securing full control over the country's industrial heartland, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the Russian-occupied south. The Ukrainians...
OPEC+ to decide oil output to world amid high inflation
The OPEC oil cartel and its allies are meeting Wednesday to decide how much crude to produce in September amid high oil prices and unstable energy supplies exacerbated by the war Russia has waged on Ukraine. They also will be considering what effects staggering inflation and rising COVID-19 rates may have on global demand for fuel in the fall, with gasoline prices at the pump still high. OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies, led by Russia, curtailed production during the pandemic as oil prices and demand plummeted, and those cuts are due to expire in September. The OPEC+ coalition has been gradually adding more oil and gas to the market as economies recovered. At its last meeting, the OPEC+ coalition decided to boost production in August by 648,000 barrels per day. Some energy experts are expecting a similar production increase for September.
Pelosi meets Taiwan's President as furious China conducts combat exercises nearby
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in a high-stakes visit Wednesday, vowing that Washington will not "abandon our commitment" to Taipei, while a furious China responded with nearby combat exercises and economic sanctions against the democratic island. "Now more than ever,...
In Sri Lanka, inflation means food shortages, blackouts — and days-long lines for gas
Sri Lanka offers a cautionary tale for countries struggling with inflation. Anger over fuel lines spilled into the streets and toppled a government. Will nationalism surge, or unity prevail?
Heatwaves increasing in India but related deaths fall
NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Temperatures during India's monsoon season have risen this century and the country could see more frequent heatwaves in future, the government said on Wednesday, but it added heat-related deaths have fallen in recent years.
UK ‘heading for stagflation’ as households face cost of living crisis – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders of Taiwan despite warnings from China, said Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in a visiting delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. Pelosi, the first U.S. speaker to visit the island in more than 25 years, courted Beijing’s wrath with the visit and set off more than a week of debate over whether it was a good idea after news of it leaked. In Taipei on Wednesday she remained calm but defiant. “Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” she said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. “America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.” China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments, announced multiple military exercises around the island, parts of which will enter Taiwanese waters, and issued a series of harsh statements after the delegation touched down Tuesday night in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei.
Flights from SF to Lisbon are under $375 RT from November through May
Portugal’s romantic, charming capital of Lisbon is even more delightful in person as it is via Instagram, and you can discover it for yourself with flights from San Francisco (and back) that ring up at less than $375 from November 2022 to May 2023. After a glut of high-priced summer flights, this is the return to pre-pandemic travel everyone wanted, thankyouverymuch. Airlines offering these dirt-cheap, round-trip fares right now include Lufthansa, United and Air Canada. While Kayak is great for searching, it’s also worth checking the specific carrier’s websites to see if they have the same deals. And don't let the winter and spring months put you off — or assume you’ll suffer terrible weather. Average daily high temperature is 59 degrees, with a low of just 49 degrees. That makes for pleasant mornings with pasteis de nata, comfortable days for hiking to the castles of Sintra, and temperate evenings sipping aperitifs. You’ll be able to find sub-$400 round trip flights throughout the November through May window. Same dates below (at time of publish):
Taiwan defiant as China readies military drills over Pelosi visit
Taiwan struck a defiant tone Wednesday as it hosted US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a furious China gearing up for military exercises dangerously close to the island's shores in retaliation for the visit. Japan, a key US ally in the region, said Wednesday it had expressed concern to China over the exercises, while South Korea called for dialogue to maintain regional peace and stability.
