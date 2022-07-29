Anntony’s Caribbean Cafe Founder Looks for an Heir to His Empire

qcnerve.com
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
KFC New Menu Item for 2022Cadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
wccbcharlotte.com
7 Interestingly Delicious Oddities To Try In The QC
CHARLOTTE, N.C – Charlotte is full of fascinating foods, as it’s become a hub for its dining options. Here are the top 7 yummy oddities being eaten around Charlotte. Ready to expand your taste palate?. Coming in at number one is, Squid ink pasta from Pasta Provisions. Yep,...
qcnerve.com
Brio. Releases Debut Album at a Time When It’s Needed Most
Sitting in an empty reception room on the fifth floor of the Mint Museum in Uptown Charlotte, Ismael Abdallah, also known by his musical pseudonym Brio., is fresh off the bus from New York City. He left Manhattan at around 11 p.m. the previous night and, after three unexpected stops during the trip, didn’t arrive in Charlotte until 2:30 p.m.
Furniture Today
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
Behind ’24 Hours of Booty’: Family rides 160 miles for Camden’s 160 days alive, no sleep for 24 hours
The Queen City’s own uniquely named charity bike ride, ’24 Hours of Booty,’ to benefit patients fighting cancer is back.
See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home
This content was produced in partnership with California Closets. The Patels always knew that part of their 1964 ranch home’s transformation would include adding a fourth bedroom. But during the pandemic, they realized the extra room would have to be multifunctional to support working from home. The solution: They called on the pros at California Closets […] The post See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Hundreds of flights delayed, dozens cancelled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of flights were delayed and over a hundred cancelled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday, according to the website Flight Aware. Most of the delays came from American Airlines and its subsidaries, PSA Airlines and Piedmont. Of the cancellations, nearly 60 were from American Airlines,...
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte
I’m by no means a runner, but I am competitive and love the thrill of pushing myself, so in the past few years, I have run a few trail races and completed one obstacle course race called Rugged Maniac. Recently, I combined those two and ran my first Obstacle Course Trail Race called The Scrambler at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte! My friend Naomi and I are both in love with the Whitewater Center and were already planning to be there to watch their Build Your Own Boat Competition, so we decided to sign up for the race to challenge ourselves and see if we could do it!
Popular breakfast joint in Huntersville set to reopen
A popular breakfast joint in Huntersville is set to reopen this weekend after being closed for six months.
Steak 48 tops ranking of favorite Charlotte restaurants
CHARLOTTE — Steak 48 remains one of Charlotte’s most sought-after reservations. The 11,500-square-foot restaurant in Apex SouthPark has become “the” place to celebrate special events and family milestones since opening in late 2020. “I don’t think our restaurant is busy or popular on it its own....
qcnerve.com
5 Things to Know: Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worst in US History
Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worse Than Reported. A new analysis of the August 2020 Colonial Pipeline gas spill estimates that the volume of gasoline leaked was far greater than original estimates, making it the largest onshore spill in U.S. history. New data released last week by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) suggests that the spill started 18 days earlier than it was discovered and released more than 2 million gallons of gasoline, a large increase from the 1.2 million gallons reported by Colonial in January 2021.
Soon South End will no longer smell like donuts, but Pineville will
Carolina Foods is building a new facility in Pineville, just a few miles south of its South End location. What’s happening: The new facility will open by 2023 and operate in tandem with the South End location until 2024 when the decades-old factory will close. Why it matters: Founded in 1934, Carolina Foods is one […] The post Soon South End will no longer smell like donuts, but Pineville will appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs alert: Cargo services firm in Charlotte cutting 154 workers
CHARLOTTE – A logistics services firm in Charlotte is shutting down two work groups in moves that will result in 154 layoffs. In a filing with the state of North Carolina on Wednesday, LGSTX Cargo Services told the state that 143 workers in one group and 11 in another will lose their jobs effective Sept. 27.
Video: Food chucked to the ground in Charlotte DoorDash delivery
Scarlett Castillo said she ordered some burgers and a salad from two different restaurants on Tuesday but never got to eat them because her DoorDash driver literally chucked her food into the street.
WLTX.com
'You're paying for them' | Charlotte car dealer seeing hits as GDP falls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S economy reported a hit. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell .9% in the second quarter. This is the second straight decline and economic watchdogs said this is a strong sign of a recession. Experts told WCNC Charlotte many Americans are not spending on large...
2 in North Carolina win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million. The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Congratulation to […]
Beloved BBQ restaurant in Salisbury closing its doors
Those who work at Richard’s Bar-B-Que say lines have been out of the door this entire week, as customers get one final taste of their famous BBQ before the restaurant closes for good on Saturday.
visitlakenorman.org
Where to Go Shopping in Lake Norman
Who doesn't love a fun day of shopping? Lake Norman has so much to offer from clothing boutiques, antiques, home decor, and gift shops. Here's everything you need to know before heading out on your next shopping spree!. Boutiques. Birkdale Village. 8712 Lindholm Dr #202, Huntersville, NC. Birkdale Village is...
Apparel manufacturer inks lease for distribution center in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte has been chosen for an apparel manufacturer’s U.S. East Coast distribution center. AS Colour, which is based in New Zealand, has signed a lease to fully occupy a 240,000-square-foot industrial building at 11109 Quality Drive in southwest Charlotte. The building was developed by Charland Partners, which is affiliated with Accuride International and began construction last year.
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting isn’t just a Denver tradition
DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
