ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBZK News

Outfitters respond to news of Simms acquisition by Vista Outdoor

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDpFG_0gxUMgIg00

After an announcement came Wednesday that Vista Outdoor, Inc. agreed to acquire local brand Simms Fishing Products, the fishing community reacts to the news.

Brian McGeehan, owner of Montana Angler in Bozeman, says hearing news of the acquisition didn’t come as a surprise for the local company.

“Simms has long been a successful company in the fishing world and successful companies are always sought after,” said McGeehan. “We’re hopeful that a strong company, a Montana-based company like Simms, is able to still be successful as something that people in Montana are proud of.”

CEO of Vista Outdoor Chris Metz says as a user of Simms products, the acquisition made sense.

“I’ve always just been a fan, an admirer, a user of their product and I always said someday id love to have a closer relationship with them,” he said.

Metz says their presence in Bozeman will grow as Vista Outdoor looks to headquarter their outdoor product business in Bozeman.

“Bozeman has a place that is near and dear to my heart and the company’s heart and so we think the ability to continue to grow our footprint here,” said Metz.

For users like McGeehan, he’s hopeful the brand will continue to build on the foundation they have established.

“We expect the products and services that Simms has provided to be maintained,” said McGeehan.

Metz says once the deal closes, customers can expect the same Simms and more of it.

“Our customers are going to see a bigger presence; Simms is going to see a bigger presence at retail,” Metz said.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail#Business Industry#Linus Business#Vista Outdoor Inc#Simms Fishing Products#Montana Angler
saltwatersportsman.com

Famed Fishing Company Simms Bought For $192.5 Million

On July 27 a notice from Vista Outdoor was made with the news it was purchasing Simms Fishing Products, a major force in the world of fishing clothing, for $192.5 million. Vista is a $3 billion parent company owning dozens of outdoor firms, including Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, Camelback, plus many more high-end outdoor enterprises.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Talks

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Hi, My Name Is Megan, I Live In Montana And I’m An Addict.

Ok, this is not the type of addict that comes to mind at first glace. BUT hear me out, I am truly an addict especially on this particular day of the year. Today is National Chicken Wing Day. Yes...it's true, this day is one I wait for all year to break any cycle of "clean eating" I have attempted, which I am going to be honest (which is step one of the program), I haven't tried too many.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo Final Results

HELENA — Final results, Last Chance Stampede, Helena, Mont. July 28-30. 2022. All-around champion: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Montana; steer wrestling and bareback riding. Bareback riding champion: Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points. 1. Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points on C5 Rodeo’s Virgil; 2. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont. 88;...
HELENA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

New Restaurant And Bar Opening in Four Corners

I've been looking for somewhere new to have a meal and a drink, and now I know where to go. If you live in Four Corners, a new bar and restaurant will be opening close to you starting tomorrow, August 2nd. The Buck will offer drinks and New York-style pizza, among other things. It's also opening in a spot familiar to many in the Gallatin Valley.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozone.com

Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey

Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey. The entertainment industry’s award season is in an intermission, but we’ve got plenty to pass out to local businesses and community-favorite events that have earned your patronage and recommendation. We’re back to life as usual, for the...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Smoke plume from Clover Fire in Madison County seen for miles

Smoke was visible for miles Sunday from the 900-acre Clover Fire burning in the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek in Madison County. Red flag conditions including high winds flamed the lightning-caused fire reported July 13 in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, but burning stayed within the containment lines, officials reported in a press release. One spot fire was detected and quickly addressed.
MADISON COUNTY, MT
Mountain Journal

How To Live And Die With A Presence Of Being

Given a terminal diagnosis and faced with a finite amount of time, a couple finds peace as they say goodbye. Columnist Timothy Tate shares their story. EDITOR'S NOTE: Timothy Tate says the names of the individuals in this story have been changed to protect their anonymity but the following column is based on real people.
KBZK News

KBZK News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy