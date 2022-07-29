Eckert’s opens its sunflower trail for the season with a full experience: Includes cut-your-own sunflowers for the first time and a special date night. Eckert’s Farm, the family farm at 951 S Green Mount Rd., Belleville, Ill., announces the return of its Sunflower Trail on Friday, July 29, with the Sunflower Experience, where guests can enjoy a field of sunflowers reaching over six feet high as well as pick and cut their own sunflowers to take home with them.

BELLEVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO