advantagenews.com
Edwardsville Schools to hold hiring event Tuesday
The Edwardsville School District needs workers and is holding open interviews on Tuesday afternoon. The primary focus is for support staff like monitors, Kid Zone Counselors, custodians and in food service. Pay starts at $13 per hour and up from there depending on the department and experience with some positions offering sign on bonuses.
heraldpubs.com
Shirley A. Trame
Shirley A.Trame, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Troy in Troy, IL. She was born on Sunday, January 17, 1937, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Lester and Matilda (nee Donnelly) Monken. On Tuesday, August 07, 1956, she married Bernard H. “Ben” Trame...
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
edglentoday.com
First Assembly of God in East Alton
Join us for service every Sunday at 10:30 online or in-person at 325 W Main St, East Alton, IL 62024. Know that you are loved and welcomed into our church family. Hope to see you soon!
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
saucemagazine.com
The Good River Collective will offer a hub for Metro East food businesses this fall
The Good River Collective, a new commissary kitchen providing services to food trucks, market vendors, caterers and other food businesses operating on the east side of the Mississippi, will open in Wood River, Illinois, in the fall of 2022. The space will be operated by Matt and Amy Herren, who will open C and B Boiled Bagels in the same building, at 11 W. Ferguson Ave. in downtown Wood River.
KMOV
Golf legends flock to St. Louis for charity luncheon
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two golf legends stopped in St. Louis for the second annual Legends Luncheon. Over 300 were in attendance for the unofficial kickoff of the ascension charity classic, coming soon Sept. 6 -11. Attendees heard stories from world golf Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez and Lee Trevino--
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: The Ghost Sign at Sutton and Manchester
Letters. I get letters. Well, mostly I get emails and texts but I do occasionally get a letter as well. Recently I heard from my old friend and fellow Maplewood history aficionado, Tom Bakersmith by email. Tom had this to say. Hi Doug, As I think you know, I am...
advantagenews.com
Alton Memorial Hospital recognized for three specialties
Alton Memorial Hospital officials are celebrating recognition by U.S. News and World Report. AMH was honored for care that’s significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors like patient outcomes. The hospital is considered “high-performing” in three specialties (COPD, heart failure, and hip fracture care), meaning it...
A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri
Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
Illinois Business Journal
Eckert’s Farm announces the return of its Sunflower Trail in Belleville
Eckert’s opens its sunflower trail for the season with a full experience: Includes cut-your-own sunflowers for the first time and a special date night. Eckert’s Farm, the family farm at 951 S Green Mount Rd., Belleville, Ill., announces the return of its Sunflower Trail on Friday, July 29, with the Sunflower Experience, where guests can enjoy a field of sunflowers reaching over six feet high as well as pick and cut their own sunflowers to take home with them.
West Newsmagazine
Ballwin Days: Three days of free concerts, two days of fireworks, one great time
If only it could always be summer, always the last hurrah of the season and Ballwin Days. The annual community celebration, now in its 44th year, offers a weekend of musical entertainment, rides, food and fun that everyone in the family can enjoy. Planned for the weekend of Friday, Aug....
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
advantagenews.com
More downtown Alton lane closures start today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds motorists that use the Great River Road to give themselves extra time to get home in the afternoon starting today. A new catwalk structure is being installed over Route 100 for Ardent Mills meaning lane closures west of William Street starting today and wrapping up Friday August 19. The closures will be daily from 2-9pm.
Pursuit from Illinois ends in crash in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police said a person was struck in a pursuit that started in Illinois and ended with a crash in downtown St. Louis. Illinois State Police said St. Louis police notified them of a car stolen in an "aggravated vehicular hijacking." An ISP trooper spotted the car in the area of 18th and Division streets in East St. Louis. The trooper tried to pull the car over, but the car failed to stop and a pursuit began.
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
KSDK
This St. Louis museum is 'unlike any other museum anywhere'
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area has a plethora of sights to see and places to visit, and some of those are hiding in plain sight. The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis may be one of those spots. People often find out about the museum by searching...
