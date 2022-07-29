ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mascoutah, IL

advantagenews.com

Edwardsville Schools to hold hiring event Tuesday

The Edwardsville School District needs workers and is holding open interviews on Tuesday afternoon. The primary focus is for support staff like monitors, Kid Zone Counselors, custodians and in food service. Pay starts at $13 per hour and up from there depending on the department and experience with some positions offering sign on bonuses.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
heraldpubs.com

Shirley A. Trame

Shirley A.Trame, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Troy in Troy, IL. She was born on Sunday, January 17, 1937, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Lester and Matilda (nee Donnelly) Monken. On Tuesday, August 07, 1956, she married Bernard H. “Ben” Trame...
HIGHLAND, IL
edglentoday.com

First Assembly of God in East Alton

Join us for service every Sunday at 10:30 online or in-person at 325 W Main St, East Alton, IL 62024. Know that you are loved and welcomed into our church family. Hope to see you soon!
EAST ALTON, IL
FOX 2

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
EUREKA, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

The Good River Collective will offer a hub for Metro East food businesses this fall

The Good River Collective, a new commissary kitchen providing services to food trucks, market vendors, caterers and other food businesses operating on the east side of the Mississippi, will open in Wood River, Illinois, in the fall of 2022. The space will be operated by Matt and Amy Herren, who will open C and B Boiled Bagels in the same building, at 11 W. Ferguson Ave. in downtown Wood River.
WOOD RIVER, IL
KMOV

Golf legends flock to St. Louis for charity luncheon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two golf legends stopped in St. Louis for the second annual Legends Luncheon. Over 300 were in attendance for the unofficial kickoff of the ascension charity classic, coming soon Sept. 6 -11. Attendees heard stories from world golf Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez and Lee Trevino--
SAINT LOUIS, MO
40southnews.com

Maplewood History: The Ghost Sign at Sutton and Manchester

Letters. I get letters. Well, mostly I get emails and texts but I do occasionally get a letter as well. Recently I heard from my old friend and fellow Maplewood history aficionado, Tom Bakersmith by email. Tom had this to say. Hi Doug, As I think you know, I am...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Memorial Hospital recognized for three specialties

Alton Memorial Hospital officials are celebrating recognition by U.S. News and World Report. AMH was honored for care that’s significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors like patient outcomes. The hospital is considered “high-performing” in three specialties (COPD, heart failure, and hip fracture care), meaning it...
ALTON, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Eckert’s Farm announces the return of its Sunflower Trail in Belleville

Eckert’s opens its sunflower trail for the season with a full experience: Includes cut-your-own sunflowers for the first time and a special date night. Eckert’s Farm, the family farm at 951 S Green Mount Rd., Belleville, Ill., announces the return of its Sunflower Trail on Friday, July 29, with the Sunflower Experience, where guests can enjoy a field of sunflowers reaching over six feet high as well as pick and cut their own sunflowers to take home with them.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man drowns in St. Charles County pond

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
DEFIANCE, MO
advantagenews.com

More downtown Alton lane closures start today

The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds motorists that use the Great River Road to give themselves extra time to get home in the afternoon starting today. A new catwalk structure is being installed over Route 100 for Ardent Mills meaning lane closures west of William Street starting today and wrapping up Friday August 19. The closures will be daily from 2-9pm.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Pursuit from Illinois ends in crash in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police said a person was struck in a pursuit that started in Illinois and ended with a crash in downtown St. Louis. Illinois State Police said St. Louis police notified them of a car stolen in an "aggravated vehicular hijacking." An ISP trooper spotted the car in the area of 18th and Division streets in East St. Louis. The trooper tried to pull the car over, but the car failed to stop and a pursuit began.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

