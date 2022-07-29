Ag trade nominee’s plan: ‘Break down the barriers’

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) officially landed in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday evening, prompting outrage (and even a military show of force) from Chinese officials. Furious the speaker of the House is using her trip to Asia to diplomatically engage with a territory Beijing considers its own, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has claimed the visit damages "the political foundation of China-U.S. relations," "seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," and "gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," it said in a statement released after she landed. And it's not like Beijing didn't know the speaker was coming — such a Taiwan stopover has been speculated about for weeks. But at the end of the day, however, should Pelosi even be doing this? Do the pros of her visit, slated to end Wednesday, outweigh the cons? Here's a taste of what experts and pundits have to say about the island expedition, the first for a House speaker in 25 years:

