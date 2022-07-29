Ag trade nominee’s plan: ‘Break down the barriers’

www.agriculture.com
Argentina's latest economy chief announces new agriculture pick
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's incoming economy minister, dubbed a "superminister" due to his expanded portfolio, announced new secretary picks including for the key farm sector on Tuesday, part of the government's latest bid to reign in a severe economic crisis. President Alberto Fernandez tasked congressional leader Sergio...
How six farmers are dealing with inflation and supply chain issues
I asked several grain farmers how this year’s inflation and supply chain shortages have affected their operations and what they’ve done (and intend to do) in response to the challenges. Here is what they had to say. Wendell (Bud) Klockenga, Dix, Illinois. Klockenga, who raises corn and soybeans,...
12 Iowa counties authorized to use CRP acres for emergency haying, grazing
Twelve Iowa counties have been authorized to use Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for emergency haying or grazing for the 2022 fiscal year, which runs from October 1 to September 30. Counties receive automatic approval for CRP emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season (May 15 through August 1).
Wheat, corn drop as first grain shipment leaves Ukraine
HAMBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn fell on Monday as the first grains ship left a Ukrainian port using the newly agreed safe shipping channel, raising hopes Ukraine’s sea-borne cereals exports can resume on a large scale after being blocked by war. Soybeans dropped on selling...
USDA Crop Progress Report | August 1, 2022
As of July 31, 80% of corn is silking, slightly behind the five-year average of 85%. USDA says 26% of the U.S. corn crop has reached the dough stage, compared to the five-year average of 31%. For soybeans, the report noted 79% of the crop has bloomed, on par with...
Soybeans stay weak as U.S. crop rating, demand worries weigh
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell for a second session on Tuesday as an unexpected improvement in U.S. crop conditions added to pressure from economic risks hanging over commodity markets. Wheat and corn also added to losses from Monday, with the resumption of maritime grain exports from Ukraine tempering supply concerns created by Russia's five-month-old invasion.
GRAINS-Soybeans near one-week low on improved U.S. crop condition
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in almost one week after a U.S. government report showed slight improvement in crop condition. Wheat and corn gave up more than 1 % as Ukraine resumed maritime grain exports, raising...
EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine more than five months ago left Odesa on Monday under a safe passage agreement that has raised hopes hundreds of other vessels will follow. But there are many hurdles to overcome...
First grain ship to leave Ukraine's Odesa at 0530 GMT -Turkey's defence ministry
ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first grain-carrying ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine will depart from Odesa port at 0530 GMT on Monday as a result of work at the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, Turkey's defence ministry said, adding that more ships will follow. The first ship to...
Grain ship leaves port of Odesa, says Ukrainian minister
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa on Monday, the first to do so as part of a deal to unblock Ukraine's Black Sea ports, said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. "The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the...
Crimea harvests record grain crop - regional ministry
MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Crimea, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, has harvested more than 2 million tonnes of grains before drying and cleaning - its largest crop since the collapse of the Soviet Union, its regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. It is Crimea's largest...
U.S. wheat, corn futures fall after first grain export ship leaves Ukrainian port
HAMBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures fell around 2% on Monday after the first ship loaded with grains sailed from a Ukrainian port using a newly agreed shipping channel, raising expectations of improved world supplies if Ukraine’s sea-borne exports resume, traders said. Chicago Board of...
Vessel carrying Ukrainian corn to pass through Bosphorus on Tuesday
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship to depart the port of Odesa under a four-way grain deal will pass through the Bosphorus on Tuesday, carrying Ukrainian corn to Lebanon, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday. He said on television that Ukraine would start consultations to try...
France calls for more Ukraine grain exports by ship
PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - France on Monday welcomed the first grain ship departure from Ukraine's port of Odesa since the start of the Russian invasion and called on all parties to ensure more safe exports of Ukrainian grains to reduce global food insecurity. In the same statement, the French...
UPDATE 1-Arrangements for ships headed to Ukraine still not ready, Lloyd's official says
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Key arrangements including procedures for ships still need to be worked out before empty vessels can come in and pick up cargoes from Ukraine using the new grains corridor, a senior London marine insurance market official said on Monday. "The standard operating procedures for vessels...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 15-20 cents, corn down 10-15, soy down 25-35
CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures down in a profit-taking...
