Tannersville, PA

Police attempt to identify waterpark theft suspects

By FOX56 Newsroom
WOLF
 4 days ago
fox56.com

WBRE

PD: Two connected to multiple thefts found with meth

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged two people after they say they were caught stealing from Walmart and in possession of meth. According to the Hazleton Police Department, Tara Obrian, 51, and Shawn Sitarchyk, 47, both of Lehighton, were stopped by police in Hazleton on July 11 for suspected retail theft. As stated […]
HAZLETON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Looking for suspects in a Scranton carjacking

Scranton Police are investigating a car jacking. It happened Sunday night in the area of Colliery Avenue and McDonough Street. The woman told police she was pulled out of her 2008 Silver Acura by two men who then made off with the vehicle. She was not injured. Police did find the vehicle later in South Scranton but are still looking for the suspects.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman carjacked, police seek suspects

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two men on Sunday night. According to Lackawanna County Communications Center, on Sunday night around 9:05, while the victim was in her vehicle, a 2008 Silver Acura, two males forced her out of the car and proceeded to steal it. Officials say […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of rape of an 8-year-old

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives in Scranton investigated allegations of a man accused of raping an 8-year-old leading to his arrest. According to the Scranton Police Department, in July a 14-year-old girl reported that she was raped by the accused Austin Fox, 28, when she was 8 years old. As stated in the affidavit, Fox […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Two charged after police officer assaulted

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY — Two individuals are in custody after a fight between the two, led to a police officer being assaulted, Friday night. The Pocono Township Police Department says they responded to a call of a domestic dispute in progress at the Best Western Hotel in Tannersville on Friday around 9:30 p.m. Officers say […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man pleads guilty to stealing bobcat from Monroe County zoo

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man charged with stealing a bobcat from a Monroe County zoo pleaded guilty Friday to reduced charges. Semyon Levit II, 45, of Bushkill, pleaded in county court to felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor cruelty to animals and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, according to the county district attorney’s office.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

One dead after six car pile up on PA Turnpike Friday

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A deadly accident shut down both lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike I-476 in Carbon County for hours Friday evening. The crash happened between the Lehighton Exit 74 and Route 209 Exit 87 around 5:30 p.m. Friday. A total of six vehicles, one tractor-trailer and...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PD: Man urinates on himself to avoid arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he had an active warrant out and tried to avoid arrest by peeing on himself. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday, officers conducted a routine traffic stop near the US Gas Mart on North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say the passenger, Jeremy Bartz, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Woman arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Duryea Police Department said they conducted an undercover drug investigation in Luzerne County that led to the arrest of one woman. Officials said they, along with members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force (TCDTF), made multiple drug purchases from a 40-year-old woman behind her house. Investigators said the woman […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Alleged dealer arrested, 50 bags of fentanyl seized

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators announce the arrest of an alleged dealer who they say was in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and other narcotics. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on Wednesday officers in the drug task force completed a drug investigation with the arrest of Jamarl Brunson, 41. Investigators say […]
Newswatch 16

Motorcycle crash slows traffic in Luzerne County

WYOMING, Pa. — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Friday morning in Luzerne County. Wyoming borough police say it happened on Wyoming Avenue around 8:30 a.m. The driver was taken to hospital. No word on the driver's name or the extent of their injuries. A section of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Several-week-long drug investigation leads to arrest of Duryea woman

DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Following a several-week-long investigation into suspected drug activity, the Duryea Police Department arrested one woman after officials say she sold drugs to undercover officers. Officers from the Duryea Police Department and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force began an investigation by making controlled drug...
DURYEA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

33-year-old Allentown man dies after being shot, authorities say

A 33-year-old Allentown man died after being shot late Thursday night in the city, police and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office report. Tywon D. Abner was wounded about 11:10 p.m. in the 500 block of West Allen Street, authorities said. Patrol officers and city paramedics treated the man and he was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township where he was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m. Friday, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio and police Assistant Chief Michael J. Becker said. The manner of death is homicide, Buglio ruled.
newsworking.org

Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania

Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

