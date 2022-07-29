Police attempt to identify waterpark theft suspects

fox56.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Summer Parenting Workshops Starting SoonProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Shawnee Riverfest Concert Rolls Into Town July 10Stroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
Related
PD: Two connected to multiple thefts found with meth
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged two people after they say they were caught stealing from Walmart and in possession of meth. According to the Hazleton Police Department, Tara Obrian, 51, and Shawn Sitarchyk, 47, both of Lehighton, were stopped by police in Hazleton on July 11 for suspected retail theft. As stated […]
Looking for suspects in a Scranton carjacking
Scranton Police are investigating a car jacking. It happened Sunday night in the area of Colliery Avenue and McDonough Street. The woman told police she was pulled out of her 2008 Silver Acura by two men who then made off with the vehicle. She was not injured. Police did find the vehicle later in South Scranton but are still looking for the suspects.
Police are searching for 2 people after a car was stolen in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are looking for two men who stole a vehicle from Grimes Court in Scranton around 9 o'clock Sunday night. The owner of the car was able to track it to East Locust Street. Officers found it but say two men ran off. They are still...
Woman carjacked, police seek suspects
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two men on Sunday night. According to Lackawanna County Communications Center, on Sunday night around 9:05, while the victim was in her vehicle, a 2008 Silver Acura, two males forced her out of the car and proceeded to steal it. Officials say […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of rape of an 8-year-old
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives in Scranton investigated allegations of a man accused of raping an 8-year-old leading to his arrest. According to the Scranton Police Department, in July a 14-year-old girl reported that she was raped by the accused Austin Fox, 28, when she was 8 years old. As stated in the affidavit, Fox […]
2 die in Lehigh County wreck, coroner says
UPDATE: Man, teen girl who died in Lehigh County crash identified as police look for witnesses. Two people died after a crash Sunday evening in Whitehall Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene in a wreck that was reported at 6:54...
Two charged after police officer assaulted
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY — Two individuals are in custody after a fight between the two, led to a police officer being assaulted, Friday night. The Pocono Township Police Department says they responded to a call of a domestic dispute in progress at the Best Western Hotel in Tannersville on Friday around 9:30 p.m. Officers say […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man pleads guilty to stealing bobcat from Monroe County zoo
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man charged with stealing a bobcat from a Monroe County zoo pleaded guilty Friday to reduced charges. Semyon Levit II, 45, of Bushkill, pleaded in county court to felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor cruelty to animals and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, according to the county district attorney’s office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
One dead after six car pile up on PA Turnpike Friday
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A deadly accident shut down both lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike I-476 in Carbon County for hours Friday evening. The crash happened between the Lehighton Exit 74 and Route 209 Exit 87 around 5:30 p.m. Friday. A total of six vehicles, one tractor-trailer and...
PD: Man urinates on himself to avoid arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he had an active warrant out and tried to avoid arrest by peeing on himself. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday, officers conducted a routine traffic stop near the US Gas Mart on North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say the passenger, Jeremy Bartz, […]
Woman arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Duryea Police Department said they conducted an undercover drug investigation in Luzerne County that led to the arrest of one woman. Officials said they, along with members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force (TCDTF), made multiple drug purchases from a 40-year-old woman behind her house. Investigators said the woman […]
State police thwart grandparent scam in Northampton County with help from grandma
Pennsylvania State Police thwarted an attempted grandparent scam this week in Northampton County with help from the victim, according to court documents filed by the state police. Authorities charged a 24-year-old Allentown man with two felony counts of theft by deception and false impression. Police said the man was involved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alleged dealer arrested, 50 bags of fentanyl seized
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators announce the arrest of an alleged dealer who they say was in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and other narcotics. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on Wednesday officers in the drug task force completed a drug investigation with the arrest of Jamarl Brunson, 41. Investigators say […]
Motorcycle crash slows traffic in Luzerne County
WYOMING, Pa. — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Friday morning in Luzerne County. Wyoming borough police say it happened on Wyoming Avenue around 8:30 a.m. The driver was taken to hospital. No word on the driver's name or the extent of their injuries. A section of...
WOLF
Several-week-long drug investigation leads to arrest of Duryea woman
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Following a several-week-long investigation into suspected drug activity, the Duryea Police Department arrested one woman after officials say she sold drugs to undercover officers. Officers from the Duryea Police Department and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force began an investigation by making controlled drug...
33-year-old Allentown man dies after being shot, authorities say
A 33-year-old Allentown man died after being shot late Thursday night in the city, police and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office report. Tywon D. Abner was wounded about 11:10 p.m. in the 500 block of West Allen Street, authorities said. Patrol officers and city paramedics treated the man and he was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township where he was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m. Friday, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio and police Assistant Chief Michael J. Becker said. The manner of death is homicide, Buglio ruled.
newsworking.org
Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
WFMZ-TV Online
NJ man killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike in Carbon County
NJ man killed in crash that shut down Pa. Turnpike for hours in Carbon County. Cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in the wreck around 6 p.m. Friday, just north of the Lehigh Tunnel.
wrnjradio.com
1 injured after car runs off road, overturns on I-80 in Warren County, state police say
BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Connecticut woman was injured Friday morning after her car ran off Interstate 80 in Warren County and overturned, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash occurred about 6:12 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 9.2 in Blairstown...
Comments / 0