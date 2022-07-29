Doctor Reddy’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Thursday reported profit of $150 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $660 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDY