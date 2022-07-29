Doctor Reddy’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“ BitNile ” or the “ Company ”) today published an unaudited update on Bitcoin production and miner deliveries. The number of miners and production capacity metrics within this press release represent the S19j Pro Antminers at the Michigan data center. BitNile’s Bitcoin mining production is currently operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 719 Bitcoin based on current market conditions, including a mining difficulty of 27.69 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005443/en/ BitNile has increased its miner count to 11,949 S19j Pro Antminers in its possession and once installed will generate a combined processing power of approximately 1.19 exahashes per second, the computational power that is being used to mine Bitcoin. During the month of July 2022, BitNile self-mined 59.9 Bitcoin. To date, BitNile has mined a total of 316.4 Bitcoin. As of July 31, 2022, BitNile held approximately 200 Bitcoin and currently has no plans to sell.
Comments / 0