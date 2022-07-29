ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ACNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $8.6 million.

The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 99 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $26.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

ACNB shares have increased 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACNB

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ensign Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) _ The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $57.7 million. The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $732.5 million in the period,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Caesars Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $123 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

MicroStrategy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.06 billion in its second quarter. The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $94.01 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $92.81 per share. The business software company posted revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Orix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) _ Orix Corp. (IX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $477.5 million. The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of $2 per share. The financial services company posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Acnb#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Acnb Corp#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
The Associated Press

Parafin Raises $60M Led by GIC to Help Every Company Launch Embedded Financial Services for Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Parafin, a fintech infrastructure startup that companies such as marketplaces, vertical SaaS, and payment processors rely on to launch and embed financial services for their sellers, announced that it has raised a $60 million Series B financing round led by GIC, bringing its total equity funding to $94 million. This round includes participation from new and existing investors, including Series A and Seed lead investors Thrive Capital and Ribbit Capital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005309/en/ Parafin products desktop (Photo: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy