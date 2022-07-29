ACNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $8.6 million.

The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 99 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $26.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

ACNB shares have increased 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACNB