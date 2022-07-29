ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peapack-Gladstone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) _ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Friday reported net income of $20.1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Bedminster, New Jersey, said it had earnings of $1.08 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $67 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

