Peapack-Gladstone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) _ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Friday reported net income of $20.1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Bedminster, New Jersey, said it had earnings of $1.08 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $67 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

