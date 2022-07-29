ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enbridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $466.2 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company posted revenue of $10.36 billion in the period.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENB

