Summer Sizzle: House of Rock celebrates 17 years in South Texas

KIII TV3
Climate change, sea level rise threaten Texas brown pelicans
Brown pelicans nearly went extinct 50 years ago due to DDT in insecticides. Its population rebounded, but researchers say it's now being threatened once again.
KIII TV3
'Houston, we're going to win' | Beto O'Rourke rallies supporters at town hall as 49-day statewide campaign tour lands in Houston
HOUSTON — With 100 days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought his statewide campaign tour to Houston. O'Rourke hosted a town hall in Meyerland. It's all part of his 49-day trek across Texas. Sunday was the 13th day of the tour. He was in...
KIII TV3
Houston teen turns body-shaming tweet by Florida Republican into $2.2M fundraiser for abortion rights
HOUSTON — A Houston area 19-year-old is in the national spotlight after she stood up to a Republican congressman from Florida who body-shamed her on Twitter last week. Olivia Julianna didn't isn't backing down in a Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz. Instead, she helped raise millions of dollars for women's reproductive rights funds.
KIII TV3
Report: The Texas juvenile prison system is on the brink of collapse
TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile prison system is in very bad shape, according to a new investigation by The Texas Tribune. The Tribune reports that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's (TJJD) five facilities are severely understaffed, "an ongoing problem that worsened traumatically last year when its turnover rate hit more than 70%." The department recently announced a 15% permanent pay raise for direct-care staff, but the Tribune reports that even amid retention measures, most new hires are gone within six months.
