ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Summer Sizzle: House of Rock celebrates 17 years in South Texas

KIII TV3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIII TV3

Report: The Texas juvenile prison system is on the brink of collapse

TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile prison system is in very bad shape, according to a new investigation by The Texas Tribune. The Tribune reports that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's (TJJD) five facilities are severely understaffed, "an ongoing problem that worsened traumatically last year when its turnover rate hit more than 70%." The department recently announced a 15% permanent pay raise for direct-care staff, but the Tribune reports that even amid retention measures, most new hires are gone within six months.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy