ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

JR Smith’s brutally honest reaction to fan telling him he had a better career than Tracy McGrady

By Kendall Capps
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ

Shareef O’Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with […] The post ‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line

It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Mcgrady
Person
Lebron James
Person
Gilbert Arenas
ClutchPoints

Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’

Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement draws strong take from Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed money committed to 13 players for 2022-23 after officially signing veteran free agent JaMychal Green and second-round pick Ryan Rollins. They’ll enter training camp in late September with one open roster spot, either signing the winner of an open camp competition on the cheap or keeping it vacant all season for luxury-tax savings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage

August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Los Angeles Lakers#The New York Knicks
ClutchPoints

Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘That’s disrespectful’: Hawks star Dejounte Murray embarrasses defender with street ball move in CrawsOver

The Atlanta Hawks got a glimpse of their new backcourt duo ahead of the regular season. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young linked up on Sunday in the CrawsOver for the first time in their careers. The former Spurs guard joined the team after being traded there in the offseason. It’s quite the interesting pairing, two star point guards entering their prime teaming up on the same team.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension

Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks landing Donovan Mitchell could spark another trade with Lakers

The Knicks remain focused on a Donovan Mitchell trade but, if that deal happens, New York could quickly make another trade involving the Lakers. It’s probably the NBA’s worst-kept secret right now that the New York Knicks want to be the team that wins the Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes. The organization has not hidden its interest and, as teams wait for the trade market to normalize, they are clearly waiting to strike so they can make a deal with the Utah Jazz.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets

Kevin Durant is now reportedly set to sit down with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai as his trade saga drags on. He’s already indicated that he wants out, but at this point, Brooklyn’s insane trade demands are making things very difficult for both KD and rival teams that might be interested in the former league […] The post ‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message

The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr reveals roles Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green will play for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors didn’t run it back after all. But just because the defending champions’ departures in free agency leave their bench completely overhauled doesn’t necessarily mean the Warriors’ depth is any less impressive than it was last season. Just ask Steve Kerr. In a sprawling Q&A with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Kerr extolled […] The post Steve Kerr reveals roles Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green will play for Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Sixers icon Allen Iverson’s epic reaction to Odell Beckham Jr.’s revelation about wearing the No. 3

During his day, there’s no doubt that Allen Iverson was one of the most influential figures in the entire NBA. His reach extended far beyond the four corners of the basketball court, with the Philadelphia 76ers icon making a tremendous impact on the culture of sports and beyond. As it turns out, one of the […] The post WATCH: Sixers icon Allen Iverson’s epic reaction to Odell Beckham Jr.’s revelation about wearing the No. 3 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy