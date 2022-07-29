Bass going belly up in Claytor, other lakes

pcpatriot.com
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power issues warning concerning rising water levels at Claytor and Leesville dams
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says water levels at Claytor and Leesville dams could rise starting August 3 and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures, and PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, has notified Appalachian Power it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid if called upon to do so.
How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park
I love hiking, but I love animals even more, so when I discovered a park in Virginia that offered incredible trails and wild ponies galore, I was itching to get there as soon as possible. We were also kicking off our 52 Hike Challenge, so this was the perfect place to start.
What happened around the area? Recapping this past week’s weather
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — On your typical week, sometimes you have relaxed and calming weather days. But this past week, Mother Nature showed us that she can also have her intense ones. This past week, roughly from July 25th, 2022 to Friday, July 29th, proved to be an active week thanks in part due to […]
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Mattie and Hattie seek forever home at RCACP
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Libby Carden and Anna Riccio with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Mattie and Hattie.
WSLS
Elevated flood risk Sunday as numerous showers/storms soak the area
ROANOKE, Va. – We got the weekend off to a pretty good start with sunshine, seasonable temperatures and reduced humidity Saturday. Changes are in your Sunday forecast and, unfortunately, it won’t be as pleasant of a day. The biggest thing you’ll notice is the numerous showers and storms...
WDBJ7.com
Glade Hill road closed due to emergency maintenance
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 834 (Brooks Mill Road) is down to one lane with emergency road work being carried out. “The bank gave way,” according to the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department. The work is between Simmons Creek and Timber Ridge Road.
Traffic delays in Tazewell County due to construction
TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Traffic delays are expected near the Tazewell/Russell County line in both directions due to blasting. Construction is expected to be starting at 3:00 P.M. Drivers and commuters are asked to find an alternate route at that time. Continue to follow 59News for an update on this story.
NRVNews
8/5 & 6: Steppin’ Out!
Celebrate the 41st Anniversary of Steppin’ Out in Downtown Blacksburg, August 5 & 6! Steppin’ Out features over 200 exhibitors from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items – jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained & fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and so much more!
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people only interact with law enforcement and first responders when there’s an emergency. “Unfortunately we tend to meet people on the worst day of their life,” said Deputy Chief David Guynn of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “We want citizens to know that when law enforcement...
WDBJ7.com
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying FloydFest in its original home before it moves next year. 15,000 people will pack 75 acres in Patrick County over five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every year. “There’s so few places on...
Virginia Business
Southwest Va. builds outdoor rec centers
Southwest Virginia has two new centers welcoming outdoor adventurists and another on the way. With a grand opening set for August, the $1.5 million Back of the Dragon Welcome Center opened in Tazewell in May 2020. In Coeburn, Spearhead Trails opened a 22,000-square-foot activity center in its renovated Coeburn headquarters last year. And the $2.67 million Three Rivers Destination-Discovery Center should open in St. Paul in 2025.
Charlotte Co. crash leads to Roanoke man’s death; fatigue possible factor
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway following the death of a Roanoke driver who crashed in Charlotte County in late July. At approximately 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street, about a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road. According […]
whee.net
Film planned on Martinsville 7
Martinsville 7 film to be produced by local activist and UVa’s Center for Politics. “We have to tell them in their innocence. Far too often we see that Black people are guilty before even going to court.”
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Alice Elizabeth Davis Mabry Seagle
Children- Dennis Wayne (Vickie) Mabry-Dublin. Lauren, Vivian, Taylor, Jackson, Jaquelyn, and Lazarus. Funeral services will be held Friday 2:00 p.m., August 5, 2022 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randall Lawrence, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Draper Pentecostal Holiness Church. Cemetery, Wythe County. The family will...
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
Gov. Justice holds groundbreaking ceremony for new section of Coalfields Expressway
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials today for a ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a major road project to connect the Town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. “The Coalfields Expressway has been in the making for 30-plus...
pcpatriot.com
VHSL alignment proposal has PCHS dropping to Class 3
Pulaski County High School appears headed for a drop from Class 4 athletics to Class 3, under the plan being recommended by the VHSL Alignment Committee. The change in classification would begin with the 2023-24 school year. According to Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League,...
WSLS
FloydFest returns for final hurrah at old site
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Bring out the tents and the shades because FloydFest is here. Deemed as the magical mountain, thousands of people are enjoying the festival in its original home before it moves to Floyd County next year. Around 9,000 people packed 75 acres of Patrick County on...
wvexplorer.com
Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register
RALEIGH, W.Va.—A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
