Bass going belly up in Claytor, other lakes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says water levels at Claytor and Leesville dams could rise starting August 3 and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures, and PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, has notified Appalachian Power it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid if called upon to do so.

