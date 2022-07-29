World Famous Competitive Eater Sets World Record: 44 Cane’s Fingers in 5 Minutes

1470kyyw.com
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas, congratulate Pastor Rosia J Harmon on her 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
New downtown Tyler venue a place to 'come together'
A new downtown Tyler event venue is set to open in September in the old Jake’s on the Square building. S.E. Greene, owner of the new venue and CEO of Verde X, said there's no limit to the types of events that can be held in the new venue called One Eleven on East Erwin Street. He said a big theme of the venue is “come together."
A Travel Website Found the Weirdest Stop to Highlight in Tyler, Texas
If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
A Self-Taught Woodworker Practices His Craft on the Gilmer Town Square
When the door to Hank’s on the Square in downtown Gilmer opens, the sweet scent of wood shavings wafts across the room. In his workshop, Hank Jenkins, 20, turns bowls on a lathe, creates charcuterie and cutting boards, and builds custom creations such as cornhole boards. The front of the shop displays his work and other gift items, while he and Butters, his 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, live upstairs. Jenkins, who grew up 8 miles west of town in rural Upshur County, opened his shop in October 2021, adding another local draw to Gilmer’s square. Gilmer was founded as the Upshur County seat in the mid-1840s thanks to its location at the center of the new county. The town was a cotton-ginning center and in the late 19th century became a hub of sweet-potato farming. Though yams are no longer a signature crop, and many locals now work in the nearby cities of Longview and Tyler, Gilmer celebrates its agricultural heritage every October with the East Texas Yamboree.
KLTV
INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
KLTV
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
Traffic affected after a major crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)
Traffic affected after a major crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. Traffic delays were reports after a major accident in Tyler. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place on S. Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd. at around 7:25 p.m. [...]
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
KLTV
Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
Church Garage Sale in Emory
We are raising money for our new church construction. St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Emory, Texas is holding a garage sale today through Saturday, July 30 from 8 AM to 4 PM. Come check out lots of women’s and men’s clothing and shoes, children’s items, housewares and bedding, and new fishing tackle.
Family holds celebration of life for man killed in Smith County accident
TYLER, Texas — Friends and family of Marvin Jenkins, one of the people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 110 in Smith County, gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of the person they called a "light in the room." "I [saw] the picture of us and I love...
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after an 18-wheeler rolled over in Wood County. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line [...]
Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
KLTV
Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.
Arkansas native, Luke Long, wins 52nd Texas State Open in Tyler
TYLER, TX – Luke Long is the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open Champion. He fired rounds of 67-66-62-70 for a four-day total of 15-under-par, 265. This week was only Long’s fifth professional start after graduating from the University of Arkansas and turning professional in May. “I checked the leaderboard right after #13, knowing I had some […]
SNAP benefits are delayed for some, here’s why
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texans have reached out to us saying they are experiencing delays in receiving SNAP benefits, or the supplemental nutrition assistance program. SNAP benefits help millions of Texans each year. HHSC said they are seeing an increase in SNAP application volumes across the state since the start of the pandemic. […]
A Tyler, Texas Hospital Named Top 10 in State by U.S. News
In the Rose City we pride ourselves on our healthcare facilities, but it's always nice to have this reaffirmed by a national publication. U.S. News has included one Tyler, TX hospital among the best in the Lone Star State. According to KXAN, "the hospitals are ranked based off their performance...
KTBS
Marshall is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan
MARSHALL, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Harrison County the week of Aug. 1. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Aug.4, at Texas Tea Room 2. That's at 211 N. Wellington Street in Marshall. We join you'll join us.
ssnewstelegram.com
Local man wins Million Mile award
Fortune 500 company, Landstar System, Inc. recognized Omar Castillo of Sulphur Springs as a “One Million Mile Safe Driver” earlier this month during an awards ceremony at the 2022 Landstar Business Capacity Owners All-Star Celebration. The annual Million Mile Safe Driver awards honor Landstar business capacity owners for...
Injuries reported after a traffic collision in Longview (Longview, TX)
Injuries reported after a traffic collision in Longview (Longview, TX)Nationwide Report. A crash at a busy intersection in Longview led to injuries. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at the intersection of W. Loop 281 and Judson Road [...]
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
