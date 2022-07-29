ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

World Famous Competitive Eater Sets World Record: 44 Cane’s Fingers in 5 Minutes

By Buddy Logan
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

New downtown Tyler venue a place to 'come together'

A new downtown Tyler event venue is set to open in September in the old Jake’s on the Square building. S.E. Greene, owner of the new venue and CEO of Verde X, said there's no limit to the types of events that can be held in the new venue called One Eleven on East Erwin Street. He said a big theme of the venue is “come together."
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

A Travel Website Found the Weirdest Stop to Highlight in Tyler, Texas

If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
TYLER, TX
TexasHighways

A Self-Taught Woodworker Practices His Craft on the Gilmer Town Square

When the door to Hank’s on the Square in downtown Gilmer opens, the sweet scent of wood shavings wafts across the room. In his workshop, Hank Jenkins, 20, turns bowls on a lathe, creates charcuterie and cutting boards, and builds custom creations such as cornhole boards. The front of the shop displays his work and other gift items, while he and Butters, his 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, live upstairs. Jenkins, who grew up 8 miles west of town in rural Upshur County, opened his shop in October 2021, adding another local draw to Gilmer’s square. Gilmer was founded as the Upshur County seat in the mid-1840s thanks to its location at the center of the new county. The town was a cotton-ginning center and in the late 19th century became a hub of sweet-potato farming. Though yams are no longer a signature crop, and many locals now work in the nearby cities of Longview and Tyler, Gilmer celebrates its agricultural heritage every October with the East Texas Yamboree.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22

North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Tyler, TX
Food & Drinks
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
KLTV

‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
KSST Radio

Church Garage Sale in Emory

We are raising money for our new church construction. St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Emory, Texas is holding a garage sale today through Saturday, July 30 from 8 AM to 4 PM. Come check out lots of women’s and men’s clothing and shoes, children’s items, housewares and bedding, and new fishing tackle.
EMORY, TX
CBS19

Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#Eater#Canes#City Music#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Raising Cane#Tx#Tmz#The Las Vegas Strip#Texas Toast
KLTV

Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Arkansas native, Luke Long, wins 52nd Texas State Open in Tyler

TYLER, TX – Luke Long is the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open Champion. He fired rounds of 67-66-62-70 for a four-day total of 15-under-par, 265. This week was only Long’s fifth professional start after graduating from the University of Arkansas and turning professional in May.  “I checked the leaderboard right after #13, knowing I had some […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SNAP benefits are delayed for some, here’s why

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texans have reached out to us saying they are experiencing delays in receiving SNAP benefits, or the supplemental nutrition assistance program. SNAP benefits help millions of Texans each year. HHSC said they are seeing an increase in SNAP application volumes across the state since the start of the pandemic. […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTBS

Marshall is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan

MARSHALL, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Harrison County the week of Aug. 1. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Aug.4, at Texas Tea Room 2. That's at 211 N. Wellington Street in Marshall. We join you'll join us.
MARSHALL, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Local man wins Million Mile award

Fortune 500 company, Landstar System, Inc. recognized Omar Castillo of Sulphur Springs as a “One Million Mile Safe Driver” earlier this month during an awards ceremony at the 2022 Landstar Business Capacity Owners All-Star Celebration. The annual Million Mile Safe Driver awards honor Landstar business capacity owners for...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
579
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy