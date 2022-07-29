Crowe appoints tax services partner

grbj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ChoiceOne Bank makes promotions
A Sparta bank promoted three longtime leaders. ChoiceOne Bank on Monday, Aug. 1, said it promoted Konrad Raclawski to assistant vice president wealth advisor, Sally Yetman to branch manager and Laurie Demanuel to assistant vice president. “We are pleased to announce the promotions of Laurie, Konrad and Sally,” said Michael...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bradley salon expands, partners open new location
Almost 30 years after Kerri Hartwell opened her first salon named after her son, Bradley, he is carrying on the family legacy with his own venture. Bradley Hartwell and co-owner Karish Lane now have partnered to open a second location of The Bradley Salon at 1924 Westwood Drive NE in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health’s organ transplant survival rated best nationwide
BHSH System’s Spectrum Health ranked nationally for its successful adult and pediatric transplants. According to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR), Spectrum Health West Michigan hospitals’ organ transplant survival rates are the best in the state of Michigan, and for adult lung transplants, the best in the nation.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fox Motors opens new Subaru facility
An automotive group has a new dealership in West Michigan. Fox Motors last week opened a Subaru flagship facility at 6115 28th St. SE in Forest Hills featuring the newest Subaru design. The new location marks the third facility investment Fox Motors has made in greater Grand Rapids. “We love...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Michigan Instruments releases new lung simulator
A medical device company added a highly requested product to its lineup. Grand Rapids-based Michigan Instruments, a manufacturer of lung simulators, recently released its new Spontaneous Breathing Lung Simulator (SBL) The SBL is capable of providing precision-based simulation of a breathing patient to aid in the research, training and development...
Comments / 0