Funeral services for Mr. Terry John Bordelon, Sr. will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, LA. with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be at Cushman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

MARKSVILLE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO