Terry Bordelon, 68, Marksville
Funeral services for Mr. Terry John Bordelon, Sr. will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, LA. with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be at Cushman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Unrestrained Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road. This crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Laura Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt. The initial investigation...
