Applications open for 12th annual Criminal Justice Citizen's Academy

Indiana State Police accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher
BRISTOL, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police are accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher at the Toll Road Post. This dispatch center covers the length of the Toll Road along with the Bremen District, which covers Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko Counties. The responsibilities of a dispatcher include receiving, recording,...
City of Elkhart passes resolution on driver cards for undocumented immigrants
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Common Council of the City of Elkhart voted 6-2 in favor of supporting legislation to issue driver cards to undocumented immigrants on Monday. The legislation garnered support from state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and from law enforcement statewide. "Elkhart's undocumented residents are active...
Elkhart County landfill cuts hours due to staffing shortage
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Landfill will be cutting down hours of operation due to a staffing shortage, according to the Elkhart Truth. New reduced working hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. were approved by the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Monday. Prior to the change, the...
South Bend Police Department hosts National Night Out
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department took part in the annual National Night Out on Tuesday, aiming to bridge the gap between the community and the police. The event comes in the wake of Friday's deadly officer-involved shooting of Dante Kittrell, with law enforcement stressing that despite the city's high crime rate and recent shootings, they are here to serve and protect.
List of 2022 National Night Out events
A number of police agencies are hosting events on August 2 for National Night Out, a campaign encouraging the relationship between police and their communities. 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 701 W. Sample St. Elkhart Police Department (. ) 5-7 p.m. at Central Park. St. Joseph County Police Department. 5:30-8 p.m. at...
Vigil held in honor of Dante Kittrell calls for better protocol by law enforcement when dealing with mental health crisis
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A vigil was held on Monday night to honor the life of Dante Kittrell and demand change to how mental health crises are dealt with by law enforcement. Community members also called for more transparency from the police investigation and said that the mayor's public statement was too little, too late.
Berrien County Health Department hosts Back to School Bash
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Berrien County Health Department is throwing the Back to School Bash on August 1st and 3rd. Services and activities for students include free immunizations and screenings, as well as face painting and seed planting. The first event is being held at the Benton Harbor office...
Cass County Fair continues through Saturday
CASSOPOLIS, Mich.,-- The Cass County Fair continues through Saturday, August 6 on the Cass County Fairgrounds. The fair features 4-H events, shows, local food vendors, thrilling events at the grandstand and more. Exhibits and concessions are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily. More information on each day's events...
Goshen Historical Society's Museum set to expand and renovate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- A fundraising campaign has been launched by the Goshen Historical Society in order to secure $500,000 in funds to restore the apartments above the historical museum. Changes to the space would include adding an elevator for easy second-floor access as well as restoring the plumbing and heating...
Community leaders weigh in on death of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police, city officials, and Mayor James Mueller spoke on the officer-involved shooting death of 52-year old Dante Kittrell on Friday. According to reports, South Bend Police were dispatched to Coquillard Traditional School after receiving a call about a man with a handgun threatening suicide near the school's baseball fields.
Three GOP candidates vying for Michigan's new 5th Congressional District seat
NILES, Mich. -- Three Republican candidates are vying for Michigan's 5th Congressional District seat. The newly drawn district covers parts of 10 different counties from Lake Michigan all the way to Lake Erie, including southern Berrien County, Cass County and St. Joseph County. Republican incumbent Tim Walberg of Jackson is...
Dec-O-Art donates $25,000 to support Elkhart's Make-A-Wish Foundation
ELKHART, Ind. -- A local decal company has donated $25,000 to 28 Make-A-Wish children from Elkhart. Dec-O-Art created an employee-driven donation strategy that elected Make-A-Wish-Foundation to receive a $25,000 donation. Owners of Dec-O-Art represented the company to announce the contribution and offer the check. “Dec-O-Art wants to present Make-A-Wish with...
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 2 - 9
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
Mayor Mueller issues statement about fatal police involved shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Mayor James Mueller responded to the police involved fatal shooting of Dante Kittrell that happened Friday afternoon. He announced the city will hold a meeting on August 23 to discuss crisis procedures. We are all in shock following Friday's tragic loss of Dante Kittrell. My heart...
Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy struck by a vehicle while conducting traffic stop
GOSHEN, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the 19000 block of CR 38, according to Goshen Police. Around 3:35 a.m., Deputy Gabriel Green, 22, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of CR 38, east of CR 21.
The History Museum offering tour of Mishawaka City Cemetery
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The History Museum is hosting a guided tour of the Mishawaka City Cemetery. Participants will have the chance to explore historic grave sites and grave markers on Thursday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the tour is $2, and participants are asked to meet at the...
2022 Great Cardboard Boat Race set for August 19
ELKHART, Ind. - Crossroads United Way's 12th annual Great Cardboard Boat Race is scheduled for August 19 at the LaSalle Bristol Pond. This year's race begins at 3 p.m. with food trucks available starting at 11 a.m. This is a free event but donations go toward United Way. This year's...
Gates Chevrolet breaks ground on new location
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Gates Chevrolet broke ground on a new location on Ireland Road on Tuesday. Officials believe the new dealership will benefit the South Bend community by creating more jobs. In addition to sales, the new location will offer full service and a body shop. There is no...
Happy hour and networking event to kick off 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's
ELKHART, Ind. -- The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's kicks off with a happy hour and networking event called "Alz and Ales". While the walk is scheduled for September 18, the networking event will take place at Brass Elk Brewing in Elkhart on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Heroin, fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were found in a vehicle he was driving, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black, 2012 Dodge pickup truck in the area of Pioneer Drive and U.S. 30.
