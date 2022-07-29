Applications open for 12th annual Criminal Justice Citizen's Academy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department took part in the annual National Night Out on Tuesday, aiming to bridge the gap between the community and the police. The event comes in the wake of Friday's deadly officer-involved shooting of Dante Kittrell, with law enforcement stressing that despite the city's high crime rate and recent shootings, they are here to serve and protect.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO