Quinlan, TX

Drug bust in Quinlan nets 7 arrests

By KETR
ketr.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ketr.org

Comments / 1

 

KSST Radio

4 Jailed In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants

At least 4 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants from July 26 to Aug. 1, 2022, according to arrest and jail reports. During an undercover investigation by Sulphur Springs Police Special Crimes Unit, a quantity of methamphetamine was purchased from Brandon Nicholas Carrell, SCU Lt. Mark Estes alleged in arrest reports. SCU then obtained a warrant for the 40-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August. Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell...
LADONIA, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests

When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Quinlan, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Quinlan, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hunt County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Seagoville, TX
County
Hunt County, TX
KXII.com

Howe man sentenced decades in prison for habitual drunk driving

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office announced a Howe man, who was described as a habitual drunk driver, could spend the next 30 years in prison Monday. Officials said Terrance Royal, 57, of Howe, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for Driving While...
HOWE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Grand Jury No-Bills Murder Suspect

A Wood County grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Devin Jevon Harper , who was arrested for fatally shooting Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense. First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Arrested After Fatal Texas Hit-and-Run

Police have two suspects in custody after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead in the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City on Wednesday. Police received an early morning 911 call on July 27 about a hit-and-run crash on South Gun Barrel Lane near Stillwater Street. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a deceased male juvenile.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
#Northeast Texas#Thunderstorms#Greenville Herald Banner
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Aug. 1, 2022

LESTER, JOEY DEWAYNE – MTAG-BURGLARY OF A HABITATION. RUNNELS, MARIO DEWAYNE – SEXUAL ASSAULT; OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION. HUGHES, MICHAEL DEWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. ROSER, MICHAEL VINCENT – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. CHAPMAN, JEFFERY DALE – CPF/PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. WOODS, OKOYUS STEPPHON...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Record Settlement In Fatal 18-Wheeler Crash

A fatal crash on I-30 near Sulphur Springs that occurred when an 18-wheeler collided with a disabled passenger car has resulted in a record settlement. The fiery crash happened in May of 2020 and claimed the lives of 2 small children. The firm of Goudarzi & Young announced the settlement of $150 million against Werner Enterprises, the owner of the 18 wheeler. The suit claimed the driver of the 18-wheeler was negligent in the operation of the tractor-trailer. The lawsuit also said Werner was negligent in its hiring, training and supervision of the driver.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Dies After Medical Emergency in County Jail

A man arrested by Dallas police died after what officers call a medical emergency at the Dallas County jail. The Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department each shifted responsibility to the other. Officials arrested Luis Angel Perez, 25, at about...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Public Safety
KSST Radio

Warrant Service Reveals Fake Money And Meth Found

Deputies went to a Nicholson Street address to serve a warrant and ended up finding not only the wanted man but also fake money and meth. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Scott Davis and Deputy Josh Davis received information that Alexander Guzman-Thomas could be found at a Nicholson Street residence Friday evening. After confirming the warrant for the 41-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest, the sheriff’s office approached the residence at 6:37 p.m. July 29, 2022. They received the homeowner’s permission to enter the property to look for the wanted man.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Police Looking For Driver of Burning Truck Trailer

Authorities throughout the area are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer through Kaufman County that ignited at least three separate fires about noon Sunday. Officials said the fires broke out along county roads 151 and 151A near the city of Kaufman. The fires led to the evacuation of 12 homes. Two sheds were destroyed, as well as part of a mobile home, but no one was injured. By 6pm all the fires were out.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Paris Police respond to robbery and assault

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a woman who claimed she was assaulted trying to prevent a robbery Friday night. Paris police said a clerk reported that she exited the store to collect cash for nightly closing preparation in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue. She said she observed a male who left the store shortly after buying a bottle of water, re-enter the store around 9 p.m.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a skydiving accident at a facility outside Whitewright over the weekend. Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas where a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck

UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
CANTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Man Sentenced In Capitol Riot

The attorney for Guy Reffitt of Collin County says the 7-year, three-month prison term for rioting at the US Capitol is at the lower end of the federal guidelines. To that end….Dallas lawyer clint Broden is pleased. But Broden still thinks there are grounds for appeal in the trial. Broden says the Collin County man made the decision to make a statement to the judge after, at first, declining. Broden says Reffitt’s statement apparently made a difference with the federal judge.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 2200 Keats Drive

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 pm, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Keats, in a field near Texas Street. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Isarel Martinez in the field with multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where...
DALLAS, TX

