Drug bust in Quinlan nets 7 arrests

4 Jailed In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least 4 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants from July 26 to Aug. 1, 2022, according to arrest and jail reports. During an undercover investigation by Sulphur Springs Police Special Crimes Unit, a quantity of methamphetamine was purchased from Brandon Nicholas Carrell, SCU Lt. Mark Estes alleged in arrest reports. SCU then obtained a warrant for the 40-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest.
KXII.com
Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August. Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell...
SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests
When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports. A Texarkana man was jailed Friday on a warrant. I-30 pursuit. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded to a report of a pickup traveling east...
KXII.com
Howe man sentenced decades in prison for habitual drunk driving
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office announced a Howe man, who was described as a habitual drunk driver, could spend the next 30 years in prison Monday. Officials said Terrance Royal, 57, of Howe, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for Driving While...
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Grand Jury No-Bills Murder Suspect
A Wood County grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Devin Jevon Harper , who was arrested for fatally shooting Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense. First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.
dallasexpress.com
Two Arrested After Fatal Texas Hit-and-Run
Police have two suspects in custody after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead in the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City on Wednesday. Police received an early morning 911 call on July 27 about a hit-and-run crash on South Gun Barrel Lane near Stillwater Street. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a deceased male juvenile.
Driver towing flaming trailer starts three fires in Kaufman County
Police in Kaufman County are hunting for the driver of a pick-up towing a trailer that was completely in flames yesterday and which touched off at least three fires along the way.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 1, 2022
LESTER, JOEY DEWAYNE – MTAG-BURGLARY OF A HABITATION. RUNNELS, MARIO DEWAYNE – SEXUAL ASSAULT; OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION. HUGHES, MICHAEL DEWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. ROSER, MICHAEL VINCENT – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. CHAPMAN, JEFFERY DALE – CPF/PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. WOODS, OKOYUS STEPPHON...
easttexasradio.com
Record Settlement In Fatal 18-Wheeler Crash
A fatal crash on I-30 near Sulphur Springs that occurred when an 18-wheeler collided with a disabled passenger car has resulted in a record settlement. The fiery crash happened in May of 2020 and claimed the lives of 2 small children. The firm of Goudarzi & Young announced the settlement of $150 million against Werner Enterprises, the owner of the 18 wheeler. The suit claimed the driver of the 18-wheeler was negligent in the operation of the tractor-trailer. The lawsuit also said Werner was negligent in its hiring, training and supervision of the driver.
dallasexpress.com
Man Dies After Medical Emergency in County Jail
A man arrested by Dallas police died after what officers call a medical emergency at the Dallas County jail. The Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department each shifted responsibility to the other. Officials arrested Luis Angel Perez, 25, at about...
fox4news.com
Trial begins for man accused in 2008 ‘honor killings’ of two daughters
DALLAS - A former fugitive on the FBI's Top Ten List is on trial for the murders of his two daughters. Police say Yaser Said shot his teenage daughters, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah, outside an Irving hotel in 2008. He went into hiding for 12 years until detectives tracked...
Warrant Service Reveals Fake Money And Meth Found
Deputies went to a Nicholson Street address to serve a warrant and ended up finding not only the wanted man but also fake money and meth. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Scott Davis and Deputy Josh Davis received information that Alexander Guzman-Thomas could be found at a Nicholson Street residence Friday evening. After confirming the warrant for the 41-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest, the sheriff’s office approached the residence at 6:37 p.m. July 29, 2022. They received the homeowner’s permission to enter the property to look for the wanted man.
easttexasradio.com
Police Looking For Driver of Burning Truck Trailer
Authorities throughout the area are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer through Kaufman County that ignited at least three separate fires about noon Sunday. Officials said the fires broke out along county roads 151 and 151A near the city of Kaufman. The fires led to the evacuation of 12 homes. Two sheds were destroyed, as well as part of a mobile home, but no one was injured. By 6pm all the fires were out.
KXII.com
Paris Police respond to robbery and assault
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a woman who claimed she was assaulted trying to prevent a robbery Friday night. Paris police said a clerk reported that she exited the store to collect cash for nightly closing preparation in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue. She said she observed a male who left the store shortly after buying a bottle of water, re-enter the store around 9 p.m.
KXII.com
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a skydiving accident at a facility outside Whitewright over the weekend. Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas where a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief...
UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck
UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Sentenced In Capitol Riot
The attorney for Guy Reffitt of Collin County says the 7-year, three-month prison term for rioting at the US Capitol is at the lower end of the federal guidelines. To that end….Dallas lawyer clint Broden is pleased. But Broden still thinks there are grounds for appeal in the trial. Broden says the Collin County man made the decision to make a statement to the judge after, at first, declining. Broden says Reffitt’s statement apparently made a difference with the federal judge.
23-year-old gets 40 years for knifepoint attack on jogger at McKinney park, officials say
MCKINNEY, Texas — A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for attacking a woman at knifepoint along a trail at a park in McKinney, officials said. Stephon Washington was found guilty by a jury of aggravated robbery, according to a news release Monday from the Collin County District Attorney's Office.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Keats Drive
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 pm, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Keats, in a field near Texas Street. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Isarel Martinez in the field with multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where...
