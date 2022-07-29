ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Jury deliberations begin in assault trial of Euclid officer Michael Amiott

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Euclid, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Jurors begin deliberating in safari killing trial

A lawyer for a wealthy dentist accused of shooting his wife straight through the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari to be with his longtime girlfriend urged jurors on Friday to dismiss what he said was a government case built on gossip and innuendo and acquit him.Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph's attorney, David Markus, said there was a "lot of noise" during the three-week trial about the 67-year-old defendant's affairs, cash payments to his girlfriend and whether the funeral he organized for his wife was nice enough. But he said federal prosecutors had not proven that Bianca...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Violent Crime#Amiott#Download The News 5#Hulu Live#Amazon Alexa
papermag.com

Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison

The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 102.9 NoCo

Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

UPDATE (July 6):. Eric Holder's attorney, Aaron Jansen, has released a statement to XXL in the wake of his client being found guilty of murdering Nipsey Hussle. "While Mr. Holder, Jr. was found guilty of first degree murder of Nipsey Hustle, he was acquitted of the attempted murders of Mr. Lathan and Mr. Villanueva," the statement reads. "Sentencing is set for September 15, 2022 after which we will file an appeal."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
IRVING, TX
Daily Beast

How Police Say a Yoga Teacher Accused of Murder Evaded Police for 43 Days

It took a six-hour drive through Costa Rica for Kaitlin Armstrong to finally admit her identity to authorities. Armstrong—who had been on the run for 43 days after being accused of fatally shooting a rising professional cyclist in a jealous rage—had a remarkably different look than she did when she fled Austin, Texas, in May. The once blonde, curly-haired amateur cyclist and yoga teacher now boasted a dark brown bob. Her nose was covered in a bandage from what she claimed was a “surfboard accident” during her stay at Don John’s Lodge in Saint Teresa.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Mystikal held without bond on rape charge

Rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges and jailed in Louisiana on 31 July, it has emerged. His arrest comes over a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept Mystikal jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.This is the third time since 2003 that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler has been arrested and charged with a sex crime, including sexual battery and rape. As per the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released a media statement on Monday (1 August), deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault” on 30 July....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy