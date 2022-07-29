Jury deliberations begin in assault trial of Euclid officer Michael Amiott

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia Thompson
[Opinion] The NFL doesn't care about women but loves their moneyJake WellsCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Related
Cleveland Teen Shot In Parking Lot Just Three Years After Sister Was Hit By Stolen Car
A Cleveland family is mourning the loss of their second daughter, who was killed in a Cleveland parking lot, according to police. . On Saturday, just before 11 p.m. Torionne Chappman, 18, and Charles Moore, 19, were both shot to death in a parking lot by two men from a car. Another unidentified woman was also shot but fortunately survived, People reports.
Officer involved in Jayland Walker shooting previously shot at a suspect in downtown Akron
One of the eight Akron police officers who shot and killed Jayland Walker had previously fired a gun at a suspect after a shooting downtown but missed, records provided Thursday show. The same officer also was the subject of eight citizen complaints, ranging from racial bias and a lack of courtesy to wrongful arrest and excessive force. The city...
Akron man charged after firing gun 11 times into car of girlfriend's manager
A 26-year-old Akron man was charged with felony discharging a firearm and receiving stolen property after an incident Wednesday around 10:20 a.m. at the Wendy's on Flight Memorial Drive in Copley Township. Fatal shooting: Akron police searching for suspect who fired from a vehicle, killing Derrick Patterson. According to township...
Police Officer Found Guilty After Beating Up Black Man In Viral Video
Footage shows the Black man following orders before the police officer starts punching him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jurors begin deliberating in safari killing trial
A lawyer for a wealthy dentist accused of shooting his wife straight through the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari to be with his longtime girlfriend urged jurors on Friday to dismiss what he said was a government case built on gossip and innuendo and acquit him.Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph's attorney, David Markus, said there was a "lot of noise" during the three-week trial about the 67-year-old defendant's affairs, cash payments to his girlfriend and whether the funeral he organized for his wife was nice enough. But he said federal prosecutors had not proven that Bianca...
Chilling potential murder weapon that JonBenét Ramsey’s family want DNA tested as they push for probe into death
THE half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey frequently shares articles of cold cases solved by forensic genealogy in the city where the six-year-old beauty queen was killed. It's part of the Ramsey family's latest push to solve one of America's most notorious unsolved murders. JonBenét was a beauty pageant queen who...
Inmate Casey White who escaped with guard must ‘never be allowed back into society’, victim’s son says
FORMERLY escaped convict Casey White should "never be allowed back into society" after being charged in the death of his prison guard lover, the son of a woman he allegedly stabbed to death says. Casey White, 38, was charged on Tuesday with felony murder in connection to the death of...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eric Holder Jr. found guilty of murder in death of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Eric Holder Jr., the gang member who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle, was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday and will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for gunning down the beloved Crenshaw musician and community figure. Hussle, an ascendant rap artist and himself an avowed Crips gang member,...
‘Bounties’ placed on officers involved in Jayland Walker shooting, police say
Police have not released the names of those involved in a deadly shooting in Akron, Ohio, last month after it was discovered “bounties” have been placed on the officers involved, city officials said Monday.
Black Man Spent 44 Years In Jail After Deputy Framed Him For Rape: Lawsuit
A Black man recently freed from prison after 44 years behind bars is suing officials who allegedly framed him for attempted rapes, NBC News reports. Vincent Simmons was originally convicted for the attempted aggravated rape of white teenage sisters in 1977. He was sentenced to consecutive, 50-year prison terms. Simmons...
Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say
An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
papermag.com
Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison
The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
UPDATE (July 6):. Eric Holder's attorney, Aaron Jansen, has released a statement to XXL in the wake of his client being found guilty of murdering Nipsey Hussle. "While Mr. Holder, Jr. was found guilty of first degree murder of Nipsey Hustle, he was acquitted of the attempted murders of Mr. Lathan and Mr. Villanueva," the statement reads. "Sentencing is set for September 15, 2022 after which we will file an appeal."
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
Daily Beast
How Police Say a Yoga Teacher Accused of Murder Evaded Police for 43 Days
It took a six-hour drive through Costa Rica for Kaitlin Armstrong to finally admit her identity to authorities. Armstrong—who had been on the run for 43 days after being accused of fatally shooting a rising professional cyclist in a jealous rage—had a remarkably different look than she did when she fled Austin, Texas, in May. The once blonde, curly-haired amateur cyclist and yoga teacher now boasted a dark brown bob. Her nose was covered in a bandage from what she claimed was a “surfboard accident” during her stay at Don John’s Lodge in Saint Teresa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mystikal held without bond on rape charge
Rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges and jailed in Louisiana on 31 July, it has emerged. His arrest comes over a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept Mystikal jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.This is the third time since 2003 that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler has been arrested and charged with a sex crime, including sexual battery and rape. As per the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released a media statement on Monday (1 August), deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault” on 30 July....
musictimes.com
Mystikal Arrested: Hip-Hop Star Charged with Rape for the 3rd Time, No Bond Set [Details]
Mystikal, a three-time Grammy nominee, was arrested on a total of six charges, including first-degree rape. He was placed in the the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday morning in his native Louisiana. This is the 51-year-old Grammy nominee's third time being arrested for rape. Mystikal (born Michael Tyler) has not...
Police release new video of shooting incident at Dallas Love Field Airport
Authorities release new video showing 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa firing a handgun at the ceiling in the Dallas Love Field Airport. Odufuwa has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant with the possibility of other federal charges to follow. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports. July 27, 2022.
Police Say DNA Led To Tech CEO's Arrest In 1992 Cold Case Murder Of Roommate's Girlfriend
Family and friends of Laurie Houts say the arrest of a tech executive and long-time suspect in her 1992 cold case murder is bittersweet. John Kevin Woodward, 58, was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Saturday after arriving on a flight from Amsterdam, police said. Woodward...
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.https://www.news5cleveland.com/
Comments / 1