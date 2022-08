The importance of fundraising has only grown for Boulder County’s “I Have a Dream” Foundation (IHAD) as it rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the organization’s annual golf tournament fundraising event was canceled and last year, it was held only in an abbreviated fashion. “There is certainly quite a bit of funding that we could not secure in the last few years because we couldn’t connect with the community in that kind of intimate, inspiring way,” said development director Danielle Staunton.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO